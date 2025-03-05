Bruins Earn Run-Rule Victory Ahead of Big Ten Opener
UCLA baseball will only meet with Michigan once this season, and it left an impression that can set the tone for the rest of the season, scoring a 22-5 run-rule victory over the Wolverines.
The Bruins hosted Michigan for a nonconference battle on Tuesday, a Big Ten team that the club won’t see in conference play but perhaps in the Big Ten Tournament in May. UCLA controlled the contest from start to finish but made its statement in the third inning, exploding for nine runs and proceeding to hold the Wolverines without a hit for three straight innings.
Eight of the nine UCLA starters recorded a hit, with redshirt sophomore outfielder Payton Brennan leading the way with four hits in five at-bats and tallying three runs. Five Bruin players had three runs, including sophomore Blake Balsz, who occupied the designated hitter spot in the lineup, putting up a season-best six RBIs.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Luke Rodriguez secured the win for the Bruins, throwing for three innings and only giving up one run. The match was called in just seven innings with a 10-run mercy rule, giving the Bruins their third-straight win.
Tuesday’s performance against Michigan can give the Bruins some serious momentum heading into their first Big Ten conference series ever against Maryland this weekend. Their match against the Terrapins will be the team’s first road game that is not at a neutral site. The squad is now 10-3 overall and 8-2 on their home field.
The last time UCLA made the NCAA Tournament was in its 2021-22 campaign; the only way for the Bruins to score a spot in the postseason is to win the conference or receive an outright bid. If the Big Ten Tournament doesn’t go their way, the Bruins can hopefully use this momentum and string together some wins to impress the committee come tournament time in May.
The Bruins are set to face Maryland for their Big Ten opener on Friday. The match will be played at Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium in College Park, Maryland and broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT.
