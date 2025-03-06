Bruins Set for Big Ten Baseball Debut
UCLA baseball (10-3) is set to open Big Ten play this weekend, kicking off its inaugural conference season against Maryland on Friday.
The Bruins enter the series on fire, coming off a dominant 22-5 midweek win over Michigan, where they racked up 16 hits and 22 runs.
Now, UCLA looks to carry that momentum into conference play against a Maryland squad fresh off its first home win of the 2025 season and eager to build on that success.
Sophomore shortstop Roch Cholowsky has been UCLA’s offensive catalyst, leading the team with five home runs and 20 RBIs. His power and consistency will be crucial as the Bruins look to make a statement in their Big Ten debut — but can he keep up his hot streak against tougher Big Ten competition?
While UCLA boasts one of the hottest bats in Cholowsky, Maryland counters with its own offensive weapon in Nick Calarco.
Maryland will look to ignite its own offensive powerhouse, Calarco, after securing its 800th all-time win at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium. Calarco ranks second in the NCAA in home runs (8) and leads the Terrapins with 29 RBIs in just 12 games.
He’s also riding a 12-game hitting streak and a 17-game on-base streak, making him one of the most dangerous hitters UCLA will face so far this season.
The Bruins’ bullpen has been a key strength this season, but UCLA’s pitching staff will need to be at its best to contain Maryland’s offensive firepower — particularly slugger Calarco, who poses a major challenge.
Along with its bullpen strength, UCLA's defense has been solid, limiting opponents to minimal run production in key moments. The starting rotation will also play a crucial role in keeping Maryland’s offense in check.
Picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten preseason poll, UCLA is looking to make an early statement in conference play and establish itself as a contender in this new era for the program.
While the Bruins’ offense has been clicking, Maryland’s power-heavy lineup presents one of their toughest tests yet.
The series is set for Friday at 1 p.m. PT, Saturday at 11 a.m. PT and Sunday at 9 a.m. PT before UCLA returns home for a midweek matchup against UC Irvine on Tuesday.
As the Bruins step into Big Ten baseball for the first time, they are eager to make history and prove they belong.
This weekend not only marks the start of UCLA’s Big Ten baseball journey but also sets the tone for how the Bruins will compete in a new conference — one with a different style of play and new rivals on the horizon.
