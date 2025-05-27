Former Bruin Falls Below Mendoza Line With Recent Struggles
Former UCLA Bruin turned first baseman for the Colorado Rockies, Michael Toglia, hasn't been too hot at the plate as of late. Much like the entire Rockies organization, Toglia's struggles haven't favored the franchise in winning ways, as the Rockies are on pace to be the worst team in the history of Major League Baseball.
Following the former Bruin's 0-4 performance on Memorial Day against the Chicago Cubs, which resulted in another Colorado loss, Toglia's overall batting average has dipped below .200, which no major league player wants attached to their name.
On the season, now following the 45th loss of the season for the Rockies, the UCLA product in Toglia has six home runs to his name, 20 RBIs and 35 hits. The Rockies have won nine games all season, as they have begun to flirt with the 2024 Chicago White Sox for the worst team in MLB history. It's still May.
For Toglia, the upside is still there, but when a lot isn't going right for the entire team, it's hard to find certain optimism at the plate. Last season, Toglia set new career highs in home runs and runs batted in, and looked to be one of the stars to keep an eye on for the Rockies' future. While that likely hasn't changed amid the cold streak, the Rockies haven't been a fun watch this season.
When asked last week about his recent struggles, the former Bruin said it just takes a few good swings to get out of a slump, but if he keeps up this lack of production, his fate as the starting first baseman might be in jeopardy.
“It’s just a breather, to spend some time getting back on the fastball -- getting some barrel accuracy back,” Toglia said. “It doesn’t take a lot of swings. It can click after one or two rounds. You just have to be there when it happens.”
“You never know when something’s going to lock back into great and you’re going to take off.”
The UCLA product hasn't had a multi-hit game since May 14 against the Texas Rangers. The former Bruin just needs to find his power swing before he's back, slashing the numbers he was projected to have this season.
