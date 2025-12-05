Best UCLA Offensive Performances from the 2025 Season

There is no question that this Bruins season did not go as planned; however, there were still some notable performances this season that made this season unforgettable.

As the Bruins enter a new era under Bob Chesney , it’s still worth taking a moment to look back at the key moments from the Tim Skipper stretch. Despite the ups and downs, Skipper helped lay a foundation that Chesney will inherit. And let’s just say this: when Chesney arrives in Westwood, he’ll be walking into a very solid roster.

Nico Iamaleava & Kwazi Gilmer vs UNLV

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Bruins walked out of Allegiant with a loss, it certainly wasn’t on Nico Iamaleava or Kwazi Gilmer. Both delivered strong performances and kept UCLA in the game. For a moment in the second half, it genuinely felt like the Bruins were poised to pull it off.

Iamaleava delivered his best passing performance of the season, throwing for 255 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also made a major impact on the ground, rushing for 59 yards and a score, highlighted by a 30-yard burst.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) runs the ball ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Donovan Jones (37) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kwazi Gilmer was really on fire to start the season, capped off by his strong performance against UNLV, where he caught eight passes for 87 yards, both season highs.

Nico Iamaleava vs Penn State

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) calls a play during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

What could have been the turning point of the Bruins' season was their otherworldly upset against Penn State, where UCLA would win 43-37. Easily the biggest reason for this upset was Nico Iamaleava's performance.

Iamaleava was on fire in this game, passing 17/24 for 166 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he could not be stopped; he rushed 16 times for 128 yards and three touchdowns. His highlight in this game was his 52-yard rush, which really flipped the momentum on the Bruins' side.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kwazi Gilmer gets an honorable mention in this game as well. He caught five passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a deep ball for 43 yards, which fans were hoping to see more of down the stretch.

Jalen Berger vs Michigan State

UCLA's Jalen Berger runs for a touchdown against Michigan State during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This would be Jalen Berger's first game against his old team, Michigan State, and he definitely wanted to prove something. His performance was integral in the Bruins' 38-13 blowout win, prompting tons of national hype surrounding the team.

Berger rushed the ball 12 times for 89 yards and one touchdown, averaging a very impressive 7.4 ypc. His receiving was also crucial in the Bruins' thrashing of the Spartans, catching three passes for 24 yards and two touchdowns.

Oct 19, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) catches a pass for a touchdown as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Abram Wright (11) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This season definitely didn’t go the way Berger hoped it would, but he still finished as the Bruins’ leading rusher. His performance against Michigan State stood out as not only his best of the year, but arguably the top showing from the entire running back room.

Anthony Frias II & Titus Mokiao-Atimalala vs Maryland

Michigan State's Jordan Hall, left, tackles UCLA's Anthony Frias II during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This game exposed some cracks in the Bruins' offense—something that had been unstoppable to this point. However, Anthony Frias II and Titus Mokiao-Atimalala were both crucial in securing a win over a pretty solid Maryland team.

Frias was unstoppable in this game, literally. He rushed the ball only four times, for a remarkable 97 yards and a touchdown. With 0:18 left in the fourth quarter, Frias would break a 35-yard run setting up the Bruins with a game winning field goal.

UCLA's Titus Mokiao-Atimalala celebrates his touchdown catch against Michigan State during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala was the decider in this matchup. He stepped up as the Bruins' No. 1 target, catching six passes for 102 yards, the only 100-yard game by a Bruin's receiver this season.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Moving forward, the Bruins need to figure out how to replicate these performances more often. With Chesney taking over UCLA, there is some hope for that sentiment.

