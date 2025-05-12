Former Bruin Looking to Improve Individual Numbers Against Rangers
Former UCLA Bruin and current first baseman for the Colorado Rockies, Michael Toglia, has been struggling at the plate thus far this season. Unfortunately, though, for several former Bruins who play for the Rockies, that has been the franchise's 411 to start the 2025 MLB campaign.
Ending their home stand with a 9-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Mother's Day, the Rockies put an end to their eight-game losing streak. The time at home wasn't favorable for the franchise as a whole, but Toglia made sure he came through in moments that his teammates needed him to.
In the former Bruins' last seven games played, he has hit for a .227 batting average, hitting two home runs, driving in four runs, and walking seven times. Toglia has plus power at the plate but continues to see his batting average flirting with the Mendoza Line.
The Rockies' season hasn't gone the way anyone would have thought. Going into the campaign, it was projected that the franchise would bring in the rear in the NL West division, but starting off the first month and then some with a record of 7-33 wasn't on the table at all.
Perhaps a change of scenery will help out the entire roster, as the Rockies hit the road to take on the Texas Rangers to start the work week for a three-game series. Toglia has faced the Rangers in three games in the past and looks to improve on those numbers going into the start of the week.
In the three games played against Texas in his career, the former Bruin has a singular hit in seven at-bats. Lucky for him, the one hit came in the form of a double, as he also collected a run scored. However, that was back in 2023, the season before Toglia had his breakout power season.
Going into the series against the Rangers, Toglia holds a .204 batting average in 40 games played. During that stretch, the UCLA product has smashed five home runs, has hit seven doubles, driven 17 runs, and has walked 13 times compared to 55 strikeouts.
