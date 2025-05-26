UCLA Baseball Learns Its Seed, Region for NCAA Tournament
UCLA baseball had an admirable run in the Big Ten Tournament, falling to Nebraska, 5-0, in the title game.
For that run, as well as their tremendous regular season as co-conference champions, the Bruins have been rewarded as hosts of the Los Angeles Regional.
The NCAA announced the bracket for the Division I college baseball championship bracket on Monday. UCLA earned a No. 1 seed and will be facing No. 4-seeded Fresno State on Friday at 4 p.m. EST, 1 p.m. PST. It will be streamed on ESPN+.
That site will also host No. 2-seeded UC Irvine's matchup with No. 3-seeded Arizona State at 9 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. PST. That game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
UCLA is one of 16 No. 1 seeds. The others are Vanderbilt (Nashville), Texas (Austin), Arkansas (Fayetteville), Auburn (Auburn), North Carolina (Chapel Hill), LSU (Baton Rouge), Georgia (Athens), Oregon State (Corvallis), Florida State (Tallahassee), Ole Miss (Oxford), Clemson (Clemson), Oregon (Eugene), Coastal Carolina (Conway), Tennessee (Knoxville) and Southern Mississippi (Hattiesburg).
The SEC is the most-represented conference in this year's tournament, sending 13 teams. The ACC has the second-most with nine, while the Big 12 has eight. The Big Ten has just four, as UCLA and Oregon, which the Bruins shared the conference title with, are joined by Nebraska and USC.
The eight super regional hosts will be revealed on Tuesday, June 3. Who prevails in that round will go on to play in the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field Omaha, right where UCLA had its conference tournament run.
The Bruins' last national title came in 2013. They have now put themselves in a great position to do it again this year.
It's been a long road back to national prominence, as UCLA hadn't had a winning record in conference since 2022 when it fell to Auburn in the Regional Final, ending its year with a 40-24 overall record.
Three years prior, the Bruins had won 52 games when they hosted and fell to Michigan in the 2019 Super Regionals.
Despite some incredible seasons since winning it all, the Bruins have not been back to the College World Series since that 2013 title run.
