How Much UCLA Falls in the Latest AP Rankings

UCLA dropped in the most recent AP poll, however it is not has bad as most people thought.

The Bruins, after falling to Texas on Nov. 26, thought they would be sitting much lower. However, Texas was also about to knock off No. 2 South Carolina in the process, making the blow from the Longhorns hurt a little less.

Mar 30, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) celebrates after a three-pointer against the LSU Lady Tigers during the second half of a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The Bruins now sit at No. 4 in the AP rankings, only behind South Carolina, Texas, and UCONN. If Texas lost to South Carolina, the Bruins might have been in some trouble. However, that was not the case, and UCLA has proven that this loss did not hinder their on-court performance.

FULL AP RANKINGS

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) leaves the court during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No. 1 UConn (7-0), No. 2 Texas (8-0), No. 3 South Carolina (7-1), No. 4 UCLA (8-1), No. 5 LSU (8-0), No. 6 Michigan (6-1), No. 7 Maryland (9-0), No. 8 TCU (8-0), No. 9 Oklahoma (7-1), No. 10 Iowa State (9-0), No. 11 North Carolina (8-1), No. 12 Iowa (8-0).

No. 13 Ole Miss (7-0), No. 14 Baylor (7-1), No. 15 Vanderbilt (8-1), No. 16 USC (5-2), No. 17 Kentucky (8-1), No. 18 Notre Dame (5-1), No. 19 Tennessee (5-2), No. 20 Michigan State (8-0), No. 21 Washington (7-1), No. 22 Louisville (7-2), No. 23 Ohio State (6-1), No. 24 Oklahoma State (8-1) and No. 25 West Virginia (6-1).

How UCLA Can Reclaim it's Spot

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts during the third quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s pretty straightforward for the Bruins: they can’t afford a loss down the stretch. Their next major opponent will be No. 7 Maryland, and beyond that, UCLA’s path lightens. As it stands, the Bruins will face only five other ranked opponents the rest of the way.

As for No. 3 South Carolina, the Gamecocks will need to face off against eight ranked teams, including notable matchups versus No. 5 LSU as well as a rematch against No. 2 Texas.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) dribbles against Connecticut Huskies center Jana El Alfy (8) during the third quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If the Bruins can take care of business, there’s even a path to the No. 2 spot. Texas faces a far tougher road, with 10 ranked opponents on its schedule — eight of which are top-15 teams. The loss to Texas might not be that bad after all.

Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close at press conference at the Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Sienna Betts hopefully returning from injury sooner rather than later, the Bruins will have the best roster in the league — if they don’t already. UCLA’s next matchup will also be its first conference test of the season, facing a strong 9-0 Oregon team that features a solid roster of its own.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.