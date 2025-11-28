Three USC Defenders UCLA Can't Let Wreck Its Game Plan
UCLA is getting ready to play in their final game of the season, against their historic rival USC.
Unfortunately for UCLA, the offense has struggled to find any sort of rhythm, and now the Bruins will face a defense loaded with playmakers at every level. With this potentially being Jerry Neuheisel’s final game as UCLA’s offensive coordinator, he’ll need to put together a statement performance.
1. Bishop Fitzgerald | Safety
Easily opposing quarterbacks' worst nightmare this season has been Bishop Fitzgerald. All season, he has proven to be one of, if not the biggest, defensive pieces for the Trojans this season.
Entering the final game of the season, Fitzgerald has accumulated 51 tackles (34 solo), an all-world five interceptions, three pass deflections, and a sack. Fitzgerald has been elite at all levels on defense this season. Neuheisel will have his hands tied game planning around him.
Nico Iamaleava is currently listed as day-to-day, meaning if he can't start, it will go to Luke Duncan. No matter who starts, they will have to be extra careful about where they place the ball during the game.
2. Braylan Shelby | Defensive End
Braylan Shelby has emerged as one of the Trojans’ premier game-wreckers this season. He enters the rivalry matchup tied for the team lead in sacks and will look to add to that total against the Bruins.
This season, Shelby has recorded 3.5 sacks, 24 tackles (13 solo), and an interception. Although it has been a few games since his last sack, he will be facing a struggling Bruins offensive line.
On paper, it might be easy for the Bruins to write him off, but when he gets hot, he’s proven he can influence a game in a big way.
3. Devan Thompkins | Defensive Tackle
Devan Thompkins has done most of the heavy lifting in the USC run defense this season. Entering this game Thompkins will play a huge role in slowing down an already struggling Bruins rushing attack.
In his junior season, Thompkins has accumulated three sacks, one forced fumble, two pass deflections, while racking up 30 tackles (17 solo). Thompkins has been the heartbeat of the USC defense this season.
Entering this game, UCLA has still struggled to get anything significant going on the ground. With the sun setting on the season, Neuheisel is still tasked with fixing the run game. Standing in his way is Devan Thompkins.
Let's hope Neuheisel has a few more tricks up his sleeve in this one. With nothing left to lose, the game plan could prove to be very aggressive.
