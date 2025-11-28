All Bruins

Three USC Defenders UCLA Can't Let Wreck Its Game Plan

The Bruins are hoping to get their offense going after back-to-back poor performance

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive end Devan Thompkins (98) sacks Utah State Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
UCLA is getting ready to play in their final game of the season, against their historic rival USC.

Unfortunately for UCLA, the offense has struggled to find any sort of rhythm, and now the Bruins will face a defense loaded with playmakers at every level. With this potentially being Jerry Neuheisel’s final game as UCLA’s offensive coordinator, he’ll need to put together a statement performance.

1. Bishop Fitzgerald | Safety

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) runs with the ball while Southern California Trojans safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) defends in the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Easily opposing quarterbacks' worst nightmare this season has been Bishop Fitzgerald. All season, he has proven to be one of, if not the biggest, defensive pieces for the Trojans this season.

Entering the final game of the season, Fitzgerald has accumulated 51 tackles (34 solo), an all-world five interceptions, three pass deflections, and a sack. Fitzgerald has been elite at all levels on defense this season. Neuheisel will have his hands tied game planning around him.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball while Southern California Trojans safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) in the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Nico Iamaleava is currently listed as day-to-day, meaning if he can't start, it will go to Luke Duncan. No matter who starts, they will have to be extra careful about where they place the ball during the game.

2. Braylan Shelby | Defensive End

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Braylan Shelby has emerged as one of the Trojans’ premier game-wreckers this season. He enters the rivalry matchup tied for the team lead in sacks and will look to add to that total against the Bruins.

This season, Shelby has recorded 3.5 sacks, 24 tackles (13 solo), and an interception. Although it has been a few games since his last sack, he will be facing a struggling Bruins offensive line.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) tries to elude the tackle of Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

On paper, it might be easy for the Bruins to write him off, but when he gets hot, he’s proven he can influence a game in a big way.

3. Devan Thompkins | Defensive Tackle

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback JC French IV (12) is pressured by Trojans defensive tackle Devan Thompkins (8) during the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Devan Thompkins has done most of the heavy lifting in the USC run defense this season. Entering this game Thompkins will play a huge role in slowing down an already struggling Bruins rushing attack.

In his junior season, Thompkins has accumulated three sacks, one forced fumble, two pass deflections, while racking up 30 tackles (17 solo). Thompkins has been the heartbeat of the USC defense this season.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) is brought down by Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Devan Thompkins (8) and defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Entering this game, UCLA has still struggled to get anything significant going on the ground. With the sun setting on the season, Neuheisel is still tasked with fixing the run game. Standing in his way is Devan Thompkins.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel celebrates the touchdown scored by running back Anthony Woods (6) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Let's hope Neuheisel has a few more tricks up his sleeve in this one. With nothing left to lose, the game plan could prove to be very aggressive.

