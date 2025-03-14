Bruins Ready to Attack Second Big Ten Series
The UCLA Bruins (13-4) are off to a strong start to the season and held their own in their first Big Ten series in program history. This ball club has won six of their last seven games and will be hosting their first series in the new conference, facing the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-8) Friday night.
The Bruins took two of three from the Maryland Terrapins (9-8) on the road last weekend. They earned a pair of six-run wins, with the series opener being a 10-inning thriller that the Bruins won, 12-6. They would split the final two games of the series to move to 2-1 in conference play to open the year.
This weekend will be the first time that UCLA hosts a Big Ten series, welcoming the Huskers to Jackie Robinson Stadium. Despite holding a record under .500, this Nebraska team is traditionally talented and had been nationally ranked earlier this season, upsetting No. 16 Vanderbilt earlier this season.
One piece of the game that benefits UCLA is the fact that the Huskers have struggled mightily at the plate this year. They are the second-worst team in the Big Ten in terms of runs scored (83), RBIs (78), and are dead last in batting average (.241). UCLA ranks inside the top 10 in all of those categories.
One gigantic perk for the Bruins being a program that resides in Southern California is that they are a destination for so many schools around the country to come and play. In large parts of the country, it is still 35 degrees and windy, with teams being forced to come out west earlier in the season.
The Bruins have played 11 of their first 17 games at home, being able to get their legs underneath them in the friendly confines of their home stadium. It will not be as easy as the year progresses as UCLA will make several cross-country road trips to take on fellow Big Ten teams.
This weekend's series will be a great measuring stick test to see where the Bruins stack up against one of the better teams in the conference. If they are able to find success, there is a strong chance that this team is going to be one of the top contenders for a Big Ten title and tournament bid.
