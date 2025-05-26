UCLA's Cholowsky Named Most Outstanding Player at Big Ten Tournament
UCLA Bruins star sophomore shortstop Roch Cholowsky stole the show this weekend, being named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2025 Big Ten tournament. Despite falling short in the championship game on Sunday, Cholowsky was far and away the top player of the tournament.
Cholowsky helped lead the No. 2-seeded Bruins reach the tournament championship game, cruising through pool play and earning a dominant win over the No. 3-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes. The journey concluded in disappointing fashion, falling to the No. 8-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Less than a week after winning the Big Ten's Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards, Cholowsky adds another to his trophy case during a phenomenal sophomore year. He had a chance to shine on a national stage with the entire conference watching, and he delivered.
In four games through the tournament, Cholowsky finished 5-for-15 with six RBIs, five runs scored, two walks, two doubles and three home runs. He hit one homer in each of the first three games of the tournament, bringing his season total to 23 which is tied for third-most in the country.
Cholowsky's season is not over, as the Bruins earned a Top 16 seed in the country, making them a Regional host for the NCAA Tournament, which starts next weekend. He will look to continue his sensational season and could even perhaps take home another MVP award for the national tournament.
The Chandler, Arizona native would be a first-round draft pick this season if he were draft-eligible. He needs to spend one more season in college before being eligible, but if he keeps up this type of production, the 2026 MLB Draft may see Cholowsky selected within the first 10 picks.
UCLA will be back in action on Friday for day one of the double-elimination, four-team regional pool for the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins will learn who the other three teams in their pool are during the selection show on Monday at 9 a.m. PT, 12 p.m. ET.
