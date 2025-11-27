Three Bruins Defenders Who Must Step Up Against USC
The Bruins are off to face their inter-city rival, the USC Trojans, to finish off their season, which has been filled with adversity.
UCLA is hoping to move past last week’s disaster—a 48–14 loss to Washington that unraveled largely because of breakdowns on offense and special teams. While the box score doesn’t do the defense any favors, the performance felt more like a unit left without much to play for than one genuinely overmatched.
Key Lawrence | Safety
The highlight of the Bruins' defense this season has really been their slept-on secondary. A driving force behind this has been senior Key Lawrence, who has easily had his best season to date.
Lawrence currently ranks third on the team in tackles with 66 (41 solo), and leads the team in forced fumbles with two. Lawrence has also made an impact in the pass defense, with one interception and one pass defended.
The Bruins' secondary is really going to miss Lawrence next season. Easily the hardest-hitting safeties in the Big Ten, Lawrence will be crucial against USC.
Isaiah Chisom | Linebacker
Isaiah Chisom has been the beating heart of the Bruins' defense this season. And it will be key in slowing down the Trojans' very scary run game.
This season, Chisom ranks second on the Bruins with 82 tackles (40 solo). He has been solid in pass coverage as well, recording one pass defended. And like Lawrence, he’s shown a knack for creating turnovers, forcing two fumbles so far.
If UCLA hopes to stay competitive against USC, they must find a way to generate turnovers. Chisom will play a key role in that effort, as he’ll also be tasked with slowing down a USC run game led by King Miller, who has been explosive this season, averaging 6.6 yards per carry.
Scooter Jackson | Defensive Back
Scooter Jackson has put together a strong season and will be tasked with slowing down USC’s high-powered passing attack. His best performance came in UCLA’s 20–17 win over Maryland, where he came up with a key interception that helped seal the victory.
This season, Jackson has accumulated 40 tackles (27 solo), two interceptions, three passes defended, and one forced fumble.
Jackson will most likely draw the assignment of covering Makai Lemon, USC’s star receiver. Lemon has been dominant this season, totaling 78 catches for 1,124 yards and 10 touchdowns. It’s a tough matchup for Jackson, and one that will test him throughout the game.
