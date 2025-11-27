All Bruins

Three Bruins Defenders Who Must Step Up Against USC

UCLA is relying on these three defenders to make an impact against USC

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies running back Adam Mohammed (24) is stopped by UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) after a gain of 15 yards and a first down during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies running back Adam Mohammed (24) is stopped by UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) after a gain of 15 yards and a first down during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Bruins are off to face their inter-city rival, the USC Trojans, to finish off their season, which has been filled with adversity.

UCLA is hoping to move past last week’s disaster—a 48–14 loss to Washington that unraveled largely because of breakdowns on offense and special teams. While the box score doesn’t do the defense any favors, the performance felt more like a unit left without much to play for than one genuinely overmatched.

Key Lawrence | Safety

Ke
Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The highlight of the Bruins' defense this season has really been their slept-on secondary. A driving force behind this has been senior Key Lawrence, who has easily had his best season to date.

Lawrence currently ranks third on the team in tackles with 66 (41 solo), and leads the team in forced fumbles with two. Lawrence has also made an impact in the pass defense, with one interception and one pass defended.

Lawrenc
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA defensive back Key Lawrence (4) holds a towel with the Michigan State logo after defeating the Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

The Bruins' secondary is really going to miss Lawrence next season. Easily the hardest-hitting safeties in the Big Ten, Lawrence will be crucial against USC.

Isaiah Chisom | Linebacker

Chiso
Nov 15, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back James Peoples (20) runs the ball as UCLA Bruins linebacker Isaiah Chisom (32) makes the tackle during the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Isaiah Chisom has been the beating heart of the Bruins' defense this season. And it will be key in slowing down the Trojans' very scary run game.

This season, Chisom ranks second on the Bruins with 82 tackles (40 solo). He has been solid in pass coverage as well, recording one pass defended. And like Lawrence, he’s shown a knack for creating turnovers, forcing two fumbles so far.

Chiso
Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs the ball against UCLA Bruins linebacker Isaiah Chisom (32) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

If UCLA hopes to stay competitive against USC, they must find a way to generate turnovers. Chisom will play a key role in that effort, as he’ll also be tasked with slowing down a USC run game led by King Miller, who has been explosive this season, averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

Scooter Jackson | Defensive Back

Scooter Jaco
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) tackles Michigan State wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) after catching a pass in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Scooter Jackson has put together a strong season and will be tasked with slowing down USC’s high-powered passing attack. His best performance came in UCLA’s 20–17 win over Maryland, where he came up with a key interception that helped seal the victory.

This season, Jackson has accumulated 40 tackles (27 solo), two interceptions, three passes defended, and one forced fumble.

Jacokso
Michigan State's Chrishon McCray, left, runs after a catch as UCLA's Scooter Jackson closes in during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jackson will most likely draw the assignment of covering Makai Lemon, USC’s star receiver. Lemon has been dominant this season, totaling 78 catches for 1,124 yards and 10 touchdowns. It’s a tough matchup for Jackson, and one that will test him throughout the game.

ucl
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) is tackled by UCLA Bruins defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (2) and defensive back Key Lawrence (4) during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.
ANDREW L. FERGUSON JR.

Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.