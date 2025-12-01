All Bruins

Star UCLA Defensive Back to Enter Transfer Portal

One of UCLA's top defensive backs has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Max Dorsey

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
As the 2025 college football regular season concludes, the offseason transfer portal window in January is rapidly approaching.

Although the window hasn't officially opened, several players across the country are already entering the transfer portal, including a star UCLA defensive back, marking the Bruins' first significant loss during this period.

Bruins DB Enters Transfer Portal

On Dec. 1, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported that Scooter Jackson, a junior UCLA defensive back from Compton, California, would be entering his name into the transfer portal.

Jackson transferred to UCLA from Utah State ahead of the 2025 season and made an immediate impact for the Bruins. He finished the year with 44 total tackles, four pass breakups, four interceptions, and one forced fumble.

The young defensive back was a top 175 transfer addition for the Bruins a season ago, and with his performance in 2025, he's likely going to be one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2026 transfer portal. 

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Huskies wide receiver Audric Harris (13) in the end zone during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Losing Jackson is a significant blow for the Bruins. Not only was he one of the top defensive backs on the team in 2025, but UCLA is also expected to graduate several players from their secondary, which could leave the program vulnerable with a weak unit next season. 

The good news for the Bruins is that in the 2026 recruiting cycle, they brought in four defensive back recruits: Justin Lewis, a three-star cornerback from California; C.J. Lavender, a three-star cornerback from California; Madden Soliai, a three-star safety from Hawaii; and Logan Hirou, a three-star safety from California. 

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) tackles Michigan State wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) after catching a pass in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

While none of those players will likely step into a starting role for the Bruins in 2026, they all have the talent to make some kind of impact for the team and, at the very least, provide UCLA with some depth in the secondary.

Even with the addition of their 2026 defensive back commits, targeting the cornerback and safety position in the transfer portal must be priority No. 1 for new head coach Bob Chesney when he arrives in Westwood.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While it would have been great to keep Jackson for next year, the reality is that in today's college football landscape, retaining talent is more challenging than ever. The Bruins ended the season with a 3-9 record and were near the bottom of the Big Ten, so it's understandable why the star defensive back looked elsewhere.

Jackson's departure highlights the importance of roster building, and UCLA will have a lot of work to do in the upcoming transfer portal to assemble a competitive roster in the Big Ten. 

