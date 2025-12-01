Star UCLA Defensive Back to Enter Transfer Portal
As the 2025 college football regular season concludes, the offseason transfer portal window in January is rapidly approaching.
Although the window hasn't officially opened, several players across the country are already entering the transfer portal, including a star UCLA defensive back, marking the Bruins' first significant loss during this period.
Bruins DB Enters Transfer Portal
On Dec. 1, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported that Scooter Jackson, a junior UCLA defensive back from Compton, California, would be entering his name into the transfer portal.
Jackson transferred to UCLA from Utah State ahead of the 2025 season and made an immediate impact for the Bruins. He finished the year with 44 total tackles, four pass breakups, four interceptions, and one forced fumble.
The young defensive back was a top 175 transfer addition for the Bruins a season ago, and with his performance in 2025, he's likely going to be one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2026 transfer portal.
Losing Jackson is a significant blow for the Bruins. Not only was he one of the top defensive backs on the team in 2025, but UCLA is also expected to graduate several players from their secondary, which could leave the program vulnerable with a weak unit next season.
The good news for the Bruins is that in the 2026 recruiting cycle, they brought in four defensive back recruits: Justin Lewis, a three-star cornerback from California; C.J. Lavender, a three-star cornerback from California; Madden Soliai, a three-star safety from Hawaii; and Logan Hirou, a three-star safety from California.
While none of those players will likely step into a starting role for the Bruins in 2026, they all have the talent to make some kind of impact for the team and, at the very least, provide UCLA with some depth in the secondary.
Even with the addition of their 2026 defensive back commits, targeting the cornerback and safety position in the transfer portal must be priority No. 1 for new head coach Bob Chesney when he arrives in Westwood.
While it would have been great to keep Jackson for next year, the reality is that in today's college football landscape, retaining talent is more challenging than ever. The Bruins ended the season with a 3-9 record and were near the bottom of the Big Ten, so it's understandable why the star defensive back looked elsewhere.
Jackson's departure highlights the importance of roster building, and UCLA will have a lot of work to do in the upcoming transfer portal to assemble a competitive roster in the Big Ten.
