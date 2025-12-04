UCLA Players’ Grades Revealed After Win Over Washington
The Bruins were able to make a quick turn around against Washington, winning 82-80.
With the return of Tyler Bilodeau, it was clear that he was the Bruin difference maker this season. This game was a lot closer than it should have been; however, it should be said that Washington has a few playmakers on their side who made things hard for these Bruins. Here is how they graded:
Donovan Dent, after a terrible game against Cal, really showed out in this one. While it is far from the performance we saw earlier in the year, it definitely was a good one.
He earns a B+ because this was one of Dent’s stronger performances of the season. It could have easily been an A, but we’re all familiar with his ceiling — now he just needs to reach it consistently.
What an outing tonight for Skyy Clark. He was borderline unstoppable, going 6-7 from three is an easy indicator that Clark came to play.
He earns an A+, not just because his scoring was up, but because so many of his points came in big moments. If Clark can string together a few more performances like this, there’s no doubt he’ll become the face of the Bruins moving forward.
After missing the Bruins' last two games, it was clear Tyler Bilodeau was shaking off some cobwebs in the first half. But that's all it took, in the second half he scored most 18 of his 20 points. It is clear how important Bilodeau is to UCLA.
He earns a "B+" because this was far from a complete performance. His first half performance was rough; he was turning the ball over and fouling constantly. He saved his grade with an unstoppable second-half showing. Fans are glad he is back.
Not the best performance we have seen from Booker. The biggest question for Xavier Booker is: Where is the rebounding? The lack of rebounding really let Washington back into this game in the second half. We need to see more from our big man.
Booker earns a very generous "C", only because he was taking good shots and was the spark for UCLA's win after they started the game behind 0-8. We need to see more from him, especially at the position he plays.
This was not the night for Eric Daily Jr. In the 16 minutes he played in this game, he fouled four times and didn't do anything. We really thought Dailey Jr turned a corner; we were wrong.
Anything above an "F" would be more than generous. Dailey Jr did not come to compete in this one, pulled after only 16 minutes of play, is not something you want to see from your "star" forward. Let's hope this isn't a common theme.
This game really should not have been close; it took heroics for the Bruins to come out with a win in this one. However, a win is a win; hopefully, they can really get things going against Oregon.
