Cholowsky Powers Bruins Past Washington
Sophomore shortstop Roch Cholowsky delivered a signature performance on Sunday afternoon, powering No. 10 UCLA to a 13–9 victory over Washington that secured a pivotal Big Ten series win at Jackie Robinson Stadium.
Cholowsky went 4-for-5 with three doubles, a home run and five runs batted in, leading a relentless Bruins offense that scored in six of eight innings.
Cholowsky’s third-inning solo shot led the rally to tie the game at 3–3 after the Huskies had taken an early lead. From that point forward, he continued to drive the offense, piling up extra-base hits and timely RBI that gave UCLA control of the game.
His third-inning home run was his 11th of the season, pushing him into the team lead in that category.
The Bruins posted three-run innings in the third, fourth, and fifth frames, turning a 3–0 deficit into a 9–3 advantage. Cholowsky was involved in each scoring rally, starting with his home run in the third, followed by an RBI double in the fifth that scored sophomore left fielder Dean West.
He later added another double to plate a run in the seventh and capped his day with a two-run double in the eighth to give UCLA a seven-run lead.
His performance was the latest highlight in a breakout season for the former Freshman All-American, who continues to thrive as UCLA’s everyday shortstop and one of the most dangerous hitters in the Big Ten.
While Cholowsky led the charge, he was far from alone. Five Bruins finished with multi-hit games, including sophomore third baseman Roman Martin, who hit his second home run of the season as part of a two-hit day.
Junior designated hitter Jarrod Hocking and sophomore catcher Blake Balsz each added two hits of their own, while West extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a two-hit, four-run performance out of the leadoff spot.
On the mound, redshirt sophomore left-hander Chris Grothues made a critical contribution in relief, working out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning by striking out two batters to preserve a three-run lead.
It was Grothues’ first appearance since returning from injury, and it earned him his first career win.
Washington attempted to mount a comeback with three runs in the seventh and another trio in the ninth, but the Bruins' offensive cushion proved too much to overcome.
With the victory, UCLA improved to 28–7 overall and 12–3 in Big Ten play, maintaining its position on the top of the conference standings.
