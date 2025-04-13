Bruins Pitching has been Nothing Short of Dominant
The No. 10 UCLA Bruins (26-7, 10-3) are continuing to play elite baseball, sitting in second place of the Big Ten standings. Their offense has been stellar, but a major reason for UCLA's sustained success is the strength of its pitching staff.
The Bruins possess the second-best ERA in the Big Ten at 4.19, allowing just 155 runs in 33 games, third-least in the conference. They are also ranked No. 3 in the conference in batting average against (.246), proving to be one of the most shutdown staffs in their first year in the Big Ten.
UCLA's strong pitching staff is spearheaded by junior right-hander Michael Barnett and freshman righty Wylan Moss, the two top pitchers on the staff this year.
Barnett holds a flawless 6-0 record with a 4.54 ERA, team-high 40 strikeouts and just five walks in 33.2 innings pitched. He has primarily pitched in the starting role, making four starts in nine appearances. His value continues to grow as he has already passed his win total from a season ago.
Moss has been the biggest freshman surprise this season, holding the third-best ERA in the conference (2.43) in 33.1 innings pitched. Moss has allowed just 12 total runs in 13 appearances, making seven starts with a 1-0 record. He will only improve as his career progresses.
With how strong the Bruins' offense has been this season, their pitching production has been even better. The reason UCLA is competing atop the Big Ten is due to its +138 scoring margin, posting double-digit run games while limiting opponent opportunities.
The two other top offenses in the Big Ten are Indiana and Maryland. The Bruins held both teams to a combined 36 runs in six total games, winning two of three games in each series. When they have faced the fellow top conference teams, the pitching has followed suit with the offense.
If Moss, Barnett and the rest of head coach John Savage's staff can continue on the track they have been on, this UCLA team is a strong candidate to win the Big Ten title, win a Super Regional, and punch their ticket to the College World Series for the first time since 2013.
