Looking at UCLA's Roman Martin's Strong Weekend Performance
The UCLA Bruins baseball squad had a tough weekend, as they dropped two of three to the USC Trojans in Big Ten competition. While the Bruins got overmatched at the plate, they kept fighting until the end in each game, but sometimes, that's just the way that baseball goes.
However, this past weekend was one for Bruin infielder Roman Martin, as he put together a few strong performances at the plate. After starting the series off going hitless in five at-bats, the UCLA third baseman made it a goal of his to make his presence known on the diamond.
On Saturday, the Bruins were getting shut out by the Trojans through seven innings of play. UCLA also let up seven runs in that span, five of which came in before the fifth inning. While the Bruins were down, they were able to load the bases for the Bruin third baseman.
Up to the plate came Martin, still looking to notch his first hit of the series. On a 1-0 pitch, the Trojans pitcher grooved a ball right in the sweet spot for Martin, and he did not miss it. With one swing of the bat, the Bruins climbed within three runs, as Martin smashed a grand slam home run.
The home run gave life to the Bruins as a whole, but, unfortunately, the deficit that was allowed earlier in the game was too much for the comeback.
The rubber match of the series was played on Sunday, as Martin and the Bruins looked to win the series over a Big Ten opponent. Martin carried over his success from the grand slam a day before, putting the bat on the ball for another far hit.
Martin smashed a three-run home run in the first inning of the game for UCLA, driving in his seventh RBI of the three-game set. Both home runs traveled over 400 feet, as Martin displayed his power this past weekend.
The Bruins wouldn't be able to hold onto the lead, however, ultimately losing the game, 11-5, and dropping the series two losses to one win.
