UCLA Offers Wisconsin Badgers QB Commit
The UCLA Bruins have been targeting players from all over the place recently, as they have been targeting players in many different classes. They have landed a solid 2026 recruiting class with a large majority of their top targets committing to them already. The UCLA Bruins have landed many different commits that would be viewed as blue-chip commitments, on both offense and defense.
The Bruins have a total of 23 commits in the class. This is a very good amount to have committed, as they have landed many four-star prospects and players that the rest of the nation was targeting.
One of the players that they landed is Carter Gooden, who is a defensive lineman in the class that everyone was targeting almost. The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan State Spartans were the two most active schools in his recruitment, other than UCLA. This was a major win later in the cycle.
Another player that they landed is Johnnie Jones. Jones is one of the better players in the class at many different things, which led many in-state teams and national teams to be hopeful he would commit to them. The Florida high school football star committed to the UCLA Bruins over the Colorado Buffaloes and the Florida State Seminoles, who are both proven in the recruiting scene.
Another significant addition was just days before the commitment of Jones. That commit was Micah Smith, who committed to the Bruins over many different commits, including the Tennessee Volunteers, the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Washington Huskies, and many other teams that were in his recruitment prior to an early June commitment.
The Bruins have missed on very few targets, and have landed majority of the positions that they need. One of the positions they have yet to land a commitment at is the QB position, which has led them to targeting players from all over. They recently added a prospect to their recruiting board that they will be hopeful about visiting, as well as flipping. That prospect being 2026 QB commit for the Wisconsin Badgers, Ryan Hopkins. Hopkins is an in-state QB who plays high school football for Mater Dei High School. The Bruins will push heavily in this recruitment to put the QB in flip watch.
It remains unknown whether he will be visiting or not in the 2025-2026 college season.
