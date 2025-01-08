Can UCLA Alum Add Strong Depth to New Team?
The New York Yankees sent former UCLA Bruin Cody Poteet to the Chicago Cubs as a part of the Cody Bellinger trade earlier this offseason.
Though Poteet had a short run with the Yankees, he showed great progress as a young pitcher. Could the Cubs orginization bring out the best of Poteet as he joins their bullpen?
Poteet was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the fourth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of UCLA after spending three seasons with the Bruins baseball squad. Making his debut in 2021, Poteet has seen most of his time as a starting piece in the rotations he has been a part of.
Having both experience as a starter and a reliever, Poteet adds massive depth to the Cubs organization as they shoot for the stars in hopes of getting back to the playoffs. For the Yankees, the acquisition of Bellinger was the patch to a large hole left by superstar Juan Soto after signing a massive contract with the New York Mets.
Poteet started his career in Miami, a part of the Marlins organization, but after the Marlins decided to switch up their path, Poteet was not a part of their future plans. Having not played in the majors in 2023, 2024 for Poteet was the best season of his career.
In five games for the Yankees, Poteet started four games and had one relief appearance. He also totaled a 2.22 ERA in 24.1 innings pitched while striking out 16 of the 96 batters he faced and only walked eight batters, giving him a WHIP of 1.068.
The Cubs have needed pitching depth for a while now as their rotation and bullpen continue to age. The addition of Poteet gives Chicago a strong and reasonably priced piece to either start games or come out of the bullpen.
While Poteet had struggled in the National League as a part of the Marlins, his tenure with the Yankees looked to give him more confidence on the bump. For Poteet, it is important that he sets new career highs in every category, given his resume is still bare after three seasons in the league.
The Cubs taking a chance on Poteet and feeling he was the equivlant to Bellinger in the trade can only boost the confidence of Poteet. Pitchers and catchers are set to report to spring training next month, which Poteet has received an invite to.
