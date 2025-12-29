Another UCLA Quarterback Follows Luke Duncan Into Portal

UCLA has lost its second quarterback to the transfer portal in the past few days. After Luke Duncan announced he was looking for a new home, news today suggests that redshirt freshman Henry Hasselbeck plans to hit the portal.

According to Pete Thamel, Hasselbeck intends to enter the transfer portal. The 2024 recruit will have three years of eligibility, and a whole host of suitors looking to add him to their roster.

Despite not seeing any game action in his two seasons with the Bruins, the former three-star prospect served as the scout team quarterback this past season. He backed up both Nico Iamaleava and Duncan alongside Nico's brother Madden.

Nico Iamaleava Decision Effects Quarterback Room

November 8, 2025 Pasadena, CA.UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) in action during the second quarter of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the UCLA Bruins and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The decision by starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava to return for the 2026 season has meant the quarterback room has assessed its future. Hasselbeck, who is the son of former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, will look to find a starting role elsewhere in 2026.

Before heading to the Bruins in 2024, the Massachusetts native had previously committed to Michigan State before flipping in Dec 2023. Could he head to his father's alma mater, Boston College? After being a reserve for two seasons, he will look to use his three years remaining in college football to see the field.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As it stands now, new UCLA head coach Bob Chesney will have both Nico and Madden Iamaleava on the roster next season, along with 2026 recruit DJ Bordeaux. Chesney may have his own plans for the position, but having Nico back for 2026 takes off a lot of pressure when looking at the transfer portal.

Bon Chesney May Reach Out to JMU Play Callers

September 20, 2025: James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney before the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the James Madison Dukes and the Liberty Flames at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The former James Madison head coach could have his eye on his quarterbacks, who got the team to the College Football Playoff. Reports suggest Alonza Barnett III is heading to the transfer portal. He had an unbelievable season in 2025, totalling 3,395 yards, 38 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in the Dukes' 12-2 season.

Chesney would love to bring the senior to Pasadena, having known him well during his two seasons at JMU. The problem is, would Barnett III want to come in and compete with the current starter, Iamaleava? It feels like a tough task to knock the Bruins' 2025 starter off his perch, but it's not impossible. It's also a chance to start in a Power 5 conference team.

September 20, 2025: James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) on the sideline during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the James Madison Dukes and the Liberty Flames at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia. CSM Lynchburg USA. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It is a much tougher decision with just one transfer portal window, since the spring one has now been eliminated. It would be an excellent addition for Chesney if he could convince Barnett III to transfer in

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW