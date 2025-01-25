Does Former Bruin Have Role With Detroit Tigers?
Former UCLA Bruin and current Detroit Tiger, Ryan Kreidler, is in a weird situation with the ball club going into the 2025 season. While the Tigers continue to figure out their Shortstop and Third Baseman problems holes, it poses the question: Will Kreidler have a major role in 2025?
Drafted out of UCLA by the Tigers in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft, Kreidler put up some impressive numbers in his final season with the Bruins. Slashing a .300 batting average, hitting nine home runs with 45 RBI's, Kreidler was a promising prospect for Detroit.
Highly touted for his defensive prowell, Kreidler has yet to find success with his bat at the big league level. Going into 2025, Kreidler has a career batting average of .147, has hit two home runs, and has a .212 on-base percentage.
Luckily for Kreidler, his defensive numbers have greatly outshined what he's done with the bat in his career. Posting a .988 career fielding percentage (1.000 being perfect) over his three seasons has helped out the Tigers when their starters have been out due to injury.
However, Kreidler's bat needs to wake up at the big league level if he wants to keep his job. Any major league baseball player can learn how to be elite on defense, but a majority have a gift when it comes to hitting. Perhaps Kreidler's calling is to be to be a defensive replacement, but do the Tigers need him?
The Tigers have a slew of talented infielders. Ranging from veteran Javier Baez, to soon to be second year players in Jace Jung and Colt Keith, the infield options are becoming crowded. Given the success with the bat compared to Kreidler, the other players have gotten more playing time compared to the former Bruin.
Currently signed to the Tigers on a one-year, $800,000 contract for the 2025 season, Kreidler will initially start off on the roster. Having made one Opening Day starting role in the past, that opportunity was quickly erased when his struggles at the plate became a consistent issue.
According to Baseball Reference's 2025 projections, Kreidler is predicted to have the best year yet at the plate. Predicted to have a batting average of .219, a new career high six home runs and 21 RBIs, Kreidler could become a shocking player off of the bench.
While those numbers do not jump off the page, especially in a bench role, Kreidler will need to figure things out soon, because by the looks of things, his tenure in Detroit could be limited.
