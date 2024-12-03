Former UCLA Star Looking to Bounce Back
Former UCLA Bruin and first-round draft pick, Matt McLain is gearing up for a successful second season in the MLB after his shoulder surgery sidelined him for the 2024 season.
McLain, 25, played with the Bruins from 2019-2021 before being selected 17th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds. He made his debut two years later in 2023 and put up a terrific season for the Reds, even if they came up short in their hunt for the playoffs.
McLain finished his rookie season with a .290 batting average, 16 home runs, 23 doubles, 50 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. His season was good enough for him to finish in the Top 5 in Rookie of the Year votes and gave a reason for Reds fans to remember his name.
McLain underwent shoulder surgery earlier this season to repair his labrum and address cartilage damage, just when fans were excited about seeing McLain's second season in the bigs. After trading away Jonathan India, the Reds will be in need of McLains' services in the 2025 season.
During his time with the Bruins, McLain hit .279 in 121 games played over three years. He also collected 27 doubles, 16 home runs, and 85 RBIs over the course of his years with UCLA. Since leaving UCLA, McLain has found much more production with his bat, smashing 16 home runs in his rookie season, compared to 16 home runs over three years with the Bruins.
McLains 2021 season with the Bruins was a stellar performer that had scouts look into his name. In 2021, McClain finished with a .333 batting average, nine home runs, and 36 RBIs in 47 games played. McLain is the 92nd player to be drafted by an MLB organization from UCLA.
With the Reds' outlook on the 2024 season bleak, finishing 77-85, they will be looking forward to getting McLain back in action with the rest of the squad. McLain looks to prove himself as a key player for the Reds organization when he returns as well, in hopes of putting up similar numbers from his rookie season.
Now, with the Reds having infield star Elly De La Cruz as a Shortstop, McLain may make a move back to second base and start turning double plays with No. 44.
