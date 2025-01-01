Karros Family Legacy Continued Through UCLA
There aren't many families in the world that can say they have all been drafted by professional sports teams, but for the Karros family, that is something they can all hold near and dear to their hearts.
Former Hall-of-Fame UCLA Bruin and MLB Rookie of the Year in 1992 for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Eric Karros, started the family legacy at UCLA. Through his 14 years in the majors, Karros led the way for example of his two sons, Jared and. Kyle Karros.
Though the Karros brothers' father had a terrific MLB career, his sons have followed in his footsteps thus far through their playing careers. Both Jared and Kyle were drafted to major league ball clubs out of UCLA, and have made some strides when looking at their impact in the organization thus far.
Eric played 12 of his 14 MLB seasons for the Dodgers while also having stints with the Chicago Cubs and the Oakland Athletics for one season each. Jarred played with the Bruins from 2020-2022, as his younger brother Kyle spent the 2021-2023 seasons with UCLA.
In Jared's first two seasons with the Bruins, he posted a 3.51 ERA in 41.0 innings pitched, striking out 48 in 11 appearances for the Bruins. He was named to the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll twice (2021-22) and the UCLA Director's Honor Roll eight times. Jared made the most of his time at UCLA.
Jared was drafted by the Dodgers in the 16th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, following in his father's footsteps. As it sits today, Jared sits at the Dodgers 22nd 22nd-ranked prospect in their system and is expected to reach the big leagues in 2025. In his minor league career thus far, Jared has posted a 3.15 ERA in 37 games, 151.1 innings pitched, and has struck out 160 batters.
Jared's younger brother, Kyle, also had a good career at UCLA in his three seasons. Following in his father's footsteps as a batter, Kyle batted .276, hitting 14 home runs, earning 101 RBIs, and had 149 hits over his tenure.
Kyle was drafted in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies in the fifth round. Since joining the Rockies organization, Kyle has batted .306, hitting 15 home runs, 184 hits, and 95 RBIs. As it sits today, Kyle is the 18th-ranked prospect in the Rockies organization, per MiLB.com, and is predicted to make his MLB debut in 2026.
A proud father in Eric and successful sons in Jared and Kyle only boost their name among the UCLA family. Perhaps one day it will be a brother vs brother battle in a professional setting.
