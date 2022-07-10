UCLA Baseball's Schrier, Tredwell Named Freshman All-Americans By D1Baseball

Two Bruins have become the most recent freshmen to rack up postseason honors.

The 2022 season has come and gone for UCLA baseball (40-24, 19-11 Pac-12), but freshman shortstop Cody Schrier and freshman right-hander Alonzo Tredwell continue to have a light shined on their regular season exploits. D1Baseball named both first-year Bruins to its 2022 Freshman All-American First Team on Friday, tying UCLA for the most players to receive the recognition alongside Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

No other Pac-12 squads had players listed on the First Team, but Stanford’s Braden Montgomery and Oregon State’s Travis Bazzana were listed on the Second Team.

Schrier and Tredwell made the Pac-12 All-Conference Team alongside another freshman – left-hander Ethan Flanagan – in May. Those three, plus second baseman Ethan Gourson, made Collegiate Baseball's Freshman All-American Team in June.

Schrier became the driving force of the Bruins’ offense just moments after debuting for the program this spring. Schrier was an Opening Day starter, showcasing why he was previously projected as a top 2021 MLB Draft prospect.

The JSerra Catholic High School (CA) alumnus slashed .298/.383/.492 and racked up nine home runs, 21 doubles, 42 RBIs, 31 walks and tallied 11 stolen bases as well. As the leadoff hitter for the majority of the season, Schrier also led the team with 77 hits and 127 total bases.

Tredwell became the team’s de facto closer shortly into the campaign after early late-inning collapses forced coach John Savage to shuffle his bullpen arms around. The 6-foot-8 righty emerged as UCLA’s go-to relief arm as the season reached the late spring.

In 47.0 innings across 25 appearances, Tredwell had a 4-1 win-loss record, 2.11 earned run average, 0.83 WHIP, six saves, 62 strikeouts, six walks and held batters to a .195 batting average against.

Both Bruins got their first taste of postseason action in 2022 as well. Debuting in the Auburn Regional, Schrier earned a hit in all four regional matchups and had three hits in a win against Southeastern Louisiana. Tredwell tossed 6.0 innings against Florida State and Auburn and allowed two earned runs.

