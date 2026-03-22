UCLA Injury Report Prior to Showdown With No. 2 UConn

The Bruins were able to overcome the absence of Tyler Bilodeau against UCF, winning 75-71.

Up next for UCLA is No. 2 seed UConn , a team the Bruins do not want to mess around with. Even though UCLA was able to win fairly cleanly against UCF without Bilodeau, his presence in this matchup will be severely needed.

Tyler Bilodeau | Questionable - Knee

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends against Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It is still unclear if Bilodeau will be able to play against the Huskies. It was inferred that he would be able to play in the UCF game , but a game-time decision meant he would not suit up for the blue and gold. This came as a shock to both UCLA players and fans.

The only concern about Bilodeau is that it could be a very similar situation to what happened pregame against UCF. If he is sore or stiff, Mick Cronin has made it clear that he does not want to put his players in risky positions. This still leaves Bilodeau's status up in the air.

"He [Bilodeau] wanted to play, and I said no. If you want to know why I said no, then you should probably never coach. You got to be responsible for the people underneath you and try to do the right thing...I'm not going to put that kid in harm's way." Cronin

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) chest dumps teammate Eric Dailey Jr. (3) after hitting a 3-point shot during the second} half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The risk of starting him against UConn is that he could be inconsistent early in the game. Missing that much playing time and then jumping into a game against the No. 2 seed in the tournament is concerning in itself. If Bilodeau can find his rhythm early, UCLA could have a much better chance of winning this game.

Skyy Clark | Probable-Tooth

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts after having his tooth knocked out against the UCF Knights in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Skyy Clark chipped his tooth against UCF. It was a hard-working play that ultimately cost him a trip to the dentist. Clark had his tooth fixed and should be able to play against UConn. While there will likely be some discomfort, it should not affect his play.

Beyond that, Clark still needs to find his rhythm. The hamstring injury that cost him 10 games this season has played a role in his lack of production. Moving forward, if Clark cannot become the explosive offensive threat the Bruins need, games against tougher opponents will become much more difficult.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Overall, the Bruins are still dealing with some injuries. While they might not drastically affect how many minutes certain players see, they have taken a toll on how explosive UCLA's offense can be. UCLA will need to play some of its best basketball of the season.