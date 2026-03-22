UCLA Injury Report Prior to Showdown With No. 2 UConn
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The Bruins were able to overcome the absence of Tyler Bilodeau against UCF, winning 75-71.
Up next for UCLA is No. 2 seed UConn, a team the Bruins do not want to mess around with. Even though UCLA was able to win fairly cleanly against UCF without Bilodeau, his presence in this matchup will be severely needed.
Tyler Bilodeau | Questionable - Knee
It is still unclear if Bilodeau will be able to play against the Huskies. It was inferred that he would be able to play in the UCF game, but a game-time decision meant he would not suit up for the blue and gold. This came as a shock to both UCLA players and fans.
The only concern about Bilodeau is that it could be a very similar situation to what happened pregame against UCF. If he is sore or stiff, Mick Cronin has made it clear that he does not want to put his players in risky positions. This still leaves Bilodeau's status up in the air.
"He [Bilodeau] wanted to play, and I said no. If you want to know why I said no, then you should probably never coach. You got to be responsible for the people underneath you and try to do the right thing...I'm not going to put that kid in harm's way."Cronin
The risk of starting him against UConn is that he could be inconsistent early in the game. Missing that much playing time and then jumping into a game against the No. 2 seed in the tournament is concerning in itself. If Bilodeau can find his rhythm early, UCLA could have a much better chance of winning this game.
Skyy Clark | Probable-Tooth
Skyy Clark chipped his tooth against UCF. It was a hard-working play that ultimately cost him a trip to the dentist. Clark had his tooth fixed and should be able to play against UConn. While there will likely be some discomfort, it should not affect his play.
Beyond that, Clark still needs to find his rhythm. The hamstring injury that cost him 10 games this season has played a role in his lack of production. Moving forward, if Clark cannot become the explosive offensive threat the Bruins need, games against tougher opponents will become much more difficult.
Overall, the Bruins are still dealing with some injuries. While they might not drastically affect how many minutes certain players see, they have taken a toll on how explosive UCLA's offense can be. UCLA will need to play some of its best basketball of the season.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.