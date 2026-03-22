Social Media Reacts To Business Getting Done In First Round

The Bruins entered their first round matchup in the March Madness tournament as the number one seed, and they were expected to blow out the California Baptist Lancers who were the 16 seed.

Things went as planned according to the final score of 96-43, and social media expected nothing less from the dominant UCLA team who has only lost one game this whole season.

However, there were a couple things that can be fixed going into the second round and social media either chose to breeze by the critiques or make them loud, and it was different every quarter.

An Expected Domination Against The Lancers: The First Quarter

The first quarter saw UCLA do what it does best, play well on offense and stifle on defense, which gave the Bruins a solid 23-15 lead, but they usually would be able to be up by far more.

Social media was quick to catch the shocking closeness for the #1 Bruins, and they did not remain silent as they want their critiques to reach the team and push them farther down the tournament.

UCLA has not been able to get any separation from Cal Baptist. Each time it looks like they might pull away, the Lancers have an answer. — David Mendez-Yapkowitz (@Dave_Yapkowitz) March 22, 2026

this ucla game should not be this close — 🐾 (@cincohoopz) March 22, 2026

An Expected Domination Against The Lancers: The Second Quarter

The second quarter saw the struggles of the team continued, as UCLA seemed to be a bit out of their rhythm against the Lancers and were only able to extend their lead by two points.

Going into halftime their offical lead was 44 points to 34, which would be a great score in some situations, but to social media it was a concerning lead to have.

Teams that play with the “nothing to lose” mentality are dangerous.



Credit to Cal Baptist for playing a pretty strong first half against UCLA. — E J 🏀 (@EJayArrow) March 22, 2026

How is UCLA within 10 of Cal Baptist swear this team pisses me off so much — ty (@tylathewriter) March 22, 2026

An Expected Domination Against The Lancers: The Third Quarter

The halftime break proved to be exactly what the Bruins needed to get back into the right headspace and pull away from the lancers, outscoring them by 27 points in an utterly dominant showing.

Social media was relieved by the play getting back to how it should have been, and were also no longer concerned about whether the team was going to make it past the first round as the game was essentially put away.

Yeah so ucla woke up lol — Katalia (@Kataliax) March 22, 2026

An Expected Domination Against The Lancers: The Fourth Quarter

The Bruins continued to pull away from the Lancers, keeping in their starters for much longer than many would have expected them too, and growing their lead by double digits once again.

They ended up winning by over 40 and social media was glad to see that the Bruins had woken up and were ready for the matches to come against tougher opponents.