UCLA Legend's World Series the Latest Testament to Career of Defying the Odds
Another Bruin recently represented UCLA on the big stage at the highest level, adding to their trophy case.
Bruins legend Dave Roberts, now manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, led his team to a second World Series title in four years, which the club claimed with a come-from-behind 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 6 on Wednesday, clinching the series, 4-1.
The win solidified Roberts' third World Series title, two as manager of the Dodgers and one as a member of the 2004 Boston Red Sox team that made history in the '04 ALCS when they defeated the Yankees in seven games after trailing 3-0 in the series.
In Game 6 of this World Series, Roberts' team's backs were against the wall, down 5-0 going into the sixth inning, but similarly to the '04 Sox, the Dodgers battled all the way back to clinch the series.
"I'm just so grateful to be in this chair," Roberts said in his postgame press conference on Wednesday. "And what our guys did -- the resilience, the fight that they had. Certainly, all the momentum was on the side of the Yankees, and Garrit [Cole] was throwing the heck out of the baseball, and for us to just keep scratching and clawing. And we were just kind of to the last guy available. And so, to see what Walker [Buehler] did, what Blake [Treinen] did, all those guys, and then, the big at-bats to get us back in the game was just huge."
Having the odds stacked against him is nothing new to Roberts, and not just because he had been part of the greatest comeback in baseball history.
When Roberts first came to UCLA, he was a walk-on. He worked his way up to becoming one of the best players to ever come through the program,
At the time of his induction into the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020, Roberts was the Bruins' all-time leader in stolen bases (109) and ranked top 10 in program history in triples (10) and at-bats (784), both of which rank fifth, as well as walks (128), hits (242) and runs scored (177), which ranked sixth (tied), ninth and 10th, respectively.
