UCLA Needs Sophomore Cholowsky to Carry Production into 2025
The UCLA Bruins baseball team did not find much success last season, finishing well below the .500 mark with a 19-33 record. After a season of struggles, there were some bright spots to look forward to in 2025, and sophomore infielder Roch Cholowsky may be the answer for the Bruins.
Cholowsky was easily the best hitter on the team for UCLA last season, adding much-needed consistency on a baseball team that was lacking it. After joining the UCLA Bruins, Cholowsky made his impact known.
Playing in and starting all 52 games for the Bruins in 2024, Cholowsky finished with a .308 batting average, 61 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, eight home runs, 33 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .500. The Arizona native made the transition from Hamilton High School nicely in his first collegiate season.
Cholowsky led the Bruins in home runs, batting average, hits and total bases, a trend that UCLA will need for him to continue as they make the transfer to a different conference. Though Cholowsky has shown he can be a threat with the bat in his hands, the defense looked to be an issue for the former freshman.
Cholowsky's fielding percentage sat at .921%, a number that was greatly impacted by the amount of errors committed in the infield. On the season, Cholowsky had 14 errors, a statistic that led the Bruins, and a statistic that Cholowsky does not want to lead again.
While the Bruins baseball squad's issues lie deeper than what Cholowsky can improve on on the defensive side of his game, he has been a light show with the bat. The bat skills landed Cholowsky second-team Freshman All-America Honors.
At the season's end, Cholowsky set career highs in multiple categories. He has six at-bats in a game on four different occasions, scored three runs three different times, had a four-hit day against Stanford, notched four RBI days twice on the season, hit two home runs in a game twice on the season and stole two bases against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
While the UCLA Bruins are anxiously waiting to hit the field, the Bruins should see improvements from their young infielder.
