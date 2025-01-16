Will UCLA Alum Find New Team in Offseason?
The MLB free agency has been in full swing since the conclusion of the 2024 World Series. With big names signing with new teams, the lesser-known options are still looking for a new home as well. That is the case for former UCLA Bruin starting pitcher, James Kaprielian.
Kaprielian was drafted out of UCLA by the New York Yankees in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft. Though drafted by the most successful franchise in Major League Baseball history, his time in the organization did not last long.
In 2017, the Yankees traded Kaprielian to the Oakland Athletics as a part of a package deal. Joining Kaprielian when he was headed to Oakland was Dustin Fowler and Jorge Matteo as the Athletics would send starting pitcher Sonny Gray to New York.
Spending three more seasons in the Athletics minor league system, Kaprielian finally made his MLB debut in 2020. Now a four-season veteran in the MLB, Kaprielian has not seen the best time on a pitching mound on the biggest stage of his career.
In four seasons, Kaprielian has recorded 15 wins, 20 losses, has pitched in 318 innings, has struck out 282 batters and holds a 4.61 ERA and 1.349 WHIP. Not pitching in the big leagues in 2024, Kaprielian spent his season apart of the Toronto Blue Jays organization.
While spending the 2024 season in the minor league system of the Blue Jays, Kaprielian elected to become a free agent on November 4th, 2024. testing his luck again in free agency, Kaprielian might need to fix something before he lands another starting pitcher job for an MLB team.
In 2024, Kaprielian posted a 7.11 ERA in 12 games with the Blue Jays minor league affiliate. Opponents were batting .302 against Kaprielian in 2024 in the minors as he was only able to strike out 40 batters and posted a 1.90 WHIP.
Kaprielian is still a solid pitching option, should an MLB team take the chance on him. While his days as a starting pitcher may become numbered, his career could be revived in a relief pitching role out of the bullpen. There are several teams in need of pitching depth, and granted the Kaprielian is only 30 years old, he still has some gas in the tank for the chance to turn around his major league career.
Former Bruins have been taken off the market this season in hopes to revive their careers in the big leagues. Kaprielian will be looking to add his name to that list before pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for Spring Training.
