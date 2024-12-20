UCLA Alum Lands in New Home
The New York Mets have been busy this offseason, adding multiple pieces to their 2025 roster, but none bigger than Juan Soto in what was the largest deal in sports history.
The Mets added to their offseason success with another huge signing this week. The club announced on Thursday that it has signed pitcher Griffin Canning, a former UCLA Bruin.
After losing Luis Severino to the Athletics earlier in the offseason, the addition of Canning not only helps the rotation for 2025 but gives Canning a new beginning to his career. After spending his first five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, this new tenure with a new team may help his career.
Canning and the Mets agreed to a one-year deal worth $4.25 million, which includes up to $1 million in bonuses, Anthony Dicamo of MLB.com reported.
Posting a 4.78 career ERA thus far in his career, with a 25-34 win-loss record, and 483 strikeouts, Canning was on the receiving end of a poor season in 2024 for the Angels. While Canning has dealt with injuries in the past, the Mets must see something in his abilities that their coaching staff will try to bring out of him.
Canning's best year was in the shortened 2020 season when he posted a 3.99 ERA in 56.1 innings pitched. While the COVID year is looked over from a baseball fan standpoint, Canning showed that he has loads of promise coming off that season.
While healthy last season, Canning struggled, posting a 5.19 ERA in 171.2 innings pitched, allowing 174 hits and striking out 130 batters, while hitters averaged a .265 average against him. Canning got traded to the Atlanta Braves in October but was non-tendered by the squad, leading to his joining of the Mets.
Canning will likely slide into the fourth rotation spot if not coming out of the bullpen for the Mets. His pitch mix and a new setting may be what his career was aching for. While the one-year deal means New York is taking a gamble on Canning, this also provides the innings-eater to gain more traction in his career.
The Mets have been active the most this offseason through trades and signings, and adding Canning only boosts his playoff hopes by joining a newly constructed powerhouse.
