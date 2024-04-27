UCLA Basketball: Bruins Add Sharpshooting Transfer Guard From Portal
To say Mick Cronin is crushing it in the transfer portal would be a massive understatement.
Saturday morning brought the UCLA faithful some even better news, as underrated guard Dominick Harris publicly committed to the Bruins. As indicated by various reports, he will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Harris began his career at Gonzaga. A former 247Sports top 100 recruit out of Southern California, he spent two years essentially languishing on the bench before making the move to Loyola Marymount. This past year as a junior, he broke out in a big way -- averaging 14.3 PPG on 43-percent shooting from the field.
Those numbers are decent on the surface -- though Harris also shot a blistering 44.8 percent from three on an average of six attempts per game.
Statistically speaking, he's not only an elite three-point shooter, but is one of best in the country from behind the arc.
Defensively, he's known for being a tough, athletic guard. He often took the assignment in guarding the opposing team's best player this past year for the Lions.
It cannot be stressed how important of an addition Harris is for the Bruins in 2024. You're getting a veteran guard with strong defensive skills and elite shooting ability. Imagine former UCLA Bruins sharpshooter David Singleton -- except with considerably better length and athleticism.
It remains to be seen as to whether Harris starts alongside Dylan Andrews in the backcourt. UCLA also added Skyy Clark via the portal, and Sebastian Mack is slated to return for a sophomore year.
At the very least, Harris figures to be the first guard off the bench if he indeed isn't starting.
With Harris now in the fold, UCLA has six transfer commitments (Harris, Clark, Eric Dailey Jr., Tyler Bilodeau, William Kyle, Kobe Johnson) from this current class.
It figures to be a top-five class nationally, and it wouldn't be shocking to see it rank as the best transfer class in the country when it's all said and done.
