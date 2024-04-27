UCLA Basketball: Bruins Add Sharpshooting Transfer Guard From Portal

NEWS: Dominick Harris will transfer to UCLA



He averaged 14.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Harris was third in the country in 3pt shooting at 44.8%



The Bruins have added 5 transfers this offseason:

🐻Skyy Clark

🐻Kobe Johnson

🐻Eric Dailey

🐻Tyler Bilodeau

🐻William…