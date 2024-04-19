UCLA Basketball: Fans Respond To Arrival Of Transfer Eric Dailey Jr.
The addition of forward Eric Dailey Jr. was massive development for Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins.
Dailey Jr. is an athletic combo forward with three years of eligibility left. After playing his freshman year in Stillwater for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Florida native decided to enter the transfer portal in search of a new challenge.
With UCLA desperately needing production at the four spots, Dailey Jr. seemingly will fit like a glove. There's a little bit of Jaime Jaquez Jr. to his game -- from his ability to guard multiple positions on the floor, finish in transition, score in the mid-range, and also compete at a very high level.
It's not shocking to learn that those who support the Bruins were over the moon once Dailey Jr. made his commitment public.
Here are a few examples of the fan base (as well as a few future teammates) elated over the news:
