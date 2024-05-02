UCLA Basketball: High-Upside New Transfer Explains Decision to Head to Westwood
New UCLA Bruins transfer Dominick Harris, formerly of Loyola Marymount University, explained his thinking behind the decision to join Mick Cronin's group following an unfortunate 16-17 2023-24 season, writes Tracy Pierson and Dave Woods of Bruin Report Online.
"It started with the coaching staff showing interest in me," Harris told Woods. "Obviously having their beliefs in me in what I can do on the court and how I can become a better player. I respected the way they approached the situation about showing their interest in me. And then UCLA being a prestigious school, and just the history and tradition, and them being in L.A. and me being a California native [he hails from Temecula]. It made the decision pretty easy. I want to play for UCLA and I want to play for a great coaching staff that believes in me."
"It's always eye-opening, walking that campus," Harris said of his visit. "I'm used to the UCLA experience, having been around for a while, but it's always great to see the history behind the whole institution."
"Coach got on the phone with me first and was raving about my defense," Harris said. "I take pride in being a lockdown defender, and trying to maximize all my potential on that end. I shot the ball pretty well this year, 45% I think from three. Coach BT [assistant coach Brendyn Taylor] is pretty familiar with my game, Coach Cronin was at one of my favorite high school games. I think they're really familiar with my game. I'm coming in to work hard, play defense, make open shots, make the right plays, make my teammates better."
Per Pierson, Cronin and co. had been making a push for Harris' services since he declared for the transfer portal in mid-March.
This will mark Harris' third collegiate stop. He spent his first two seasons at Gonzaga before transferring to Loyola Marymount for 2023-24. Last year with the Lions, he averaged 14.3 points on a .429/.448/.783 slash line, 3.3 rebounds and one assist. The Bruins, meanwhile, struggled mightily with outside shooting although their defense thrived. A 44.8 percent three point shooter, who takes six attempts a game, could be just what the doctor ordered for the 2024-25 Bruins.
