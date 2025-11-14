UCLA vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
The best college football team in the country is still chasing perfection. No. 1 Ohio State is 9-0 ahead of its Saturday matchup with UCLA. The Buckeyes will host the Bruins are monstrous 32.5-point favorites in the matchup.
Ohio State hasn’t really been challenged since its season opener against No. 10 Texas. Julian Sayin has been impressive, but the FBS’s best defense has arguably been even more impressive for Ohio State. All signs point to the Bruins struggling in this Big Ten battle.
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
UCLA vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UCLA: +32.5 (-110)
- Ohio State: -32.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- UCLA: +2200
- Ohio State: -8000
Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
UCLA vs. Ohio State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- UCLA record: 3-6
- Ohio State record: 0-9
UCLA vs. Ohio State Key Players to Watch
UCLA
Nico Iamleava: Iamleava leads UCLA in passing yards (1,659), passing touchdowns (12), rushing yards (474), and rushing touchdowns. The Bruins are depending on the Tennessee transfer to do it all. That hasn’t translated to team success, but it’s clear that he’ll need to post an impressive state line for UCLA to stay anywhere near Ohio State in this game.
Ohio State
Julian Sayin: Only three players can top Sayin’s total of 24 touchdown passes so far this season. He’s thrown just four picks while completing a ridiculous 80.9 percent of his passes. The sophomore quarterback has eclipsed 300 passing yards in three straight games and could do so again this weekend.
UCLA vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Ohio State is 7-1-1 against the spread but failed to cover for the first time in five games at Purdue in Week 11. The Buckeyes won by 24 and 28.5-point favorites. Ohio State has only been favored by more in one game this season and won by 70 as 55.5-point favorites against Grambling State in that contest.
We’ve already seen what UCLA looks like on the road against the best of the best. No. 2 Indiana handed the Bruins a 56-6 loss in a game they entered as 26.5-point underdogs in Week 9. It’s safe to say that Ohio State’s defense is even more formidable.
Ohio State should comfortably assert itself on and cover the spread with ease.
PICK: Ohio State -32.5 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.