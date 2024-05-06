UCLA News: Rookie of the Year to be Announced Monday, Does Jaime Jaquez Have a Shot?
Former consensus All-American UCLA Bruins small forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. roundly outperformed his initial draft position during an impressive 2023-24 NBA rookie season.
The 6-foot-6 Camarillo High School product, 23, was an instant contributor on a team that at the time was the reigning Eastern Conference champion. He averaged 11.9 points on .489/.322/.811 shooting splits, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and one steal across 75 contests for the Heat (20 starts). He was already under consideration for the league's Sixth Man of the Year award, as he finished ninth in voting for the honor.
The 2023-24 Rookie of the Year will be announced tonight, the league has revealed via its PR team's official X account.
He has already been eliminated from the opportunity to secure Rookie of the Year honors, unfortunately. San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, and Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller are the top three finalists.
Jaquez still seems very likely to make an All-Rookie team, and will probably be competing with Houston Rockets wing Amen Thompson, Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II, Golden State Warriors rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George for two of the five All-Rookie First Team slots, alongside shoo-ins Wembanyama, Holmgren and Miller.
