Bob Chesney Details His UCLA Recruiting Strategy

It's been a chaotic year for UCLA. After entering the 2025 season with a lot of buzz, the Bruins got off to a disastrous 0-4 start, leading them to part ways with former head coach DeShaun Foster. After finishing out the season with interim Tim Skipper, the program hired James Madison head coach Bob Chensey to take over in Westwood.

The Bruins held Chesney's introductory press conference on Tuesday, and the head coach touched on several aspects of his new role, including his plans to recruit at a high level for UCLA.

Bob Chesney Lays out Recruiting Plan at UCLA

While most people were excited about UCLA's decision to hire Chesney to lead their football program, some had geographic worries about how the head coach would fare out west.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney talks with tight end Lacota Dippre (15) during the first quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Chesney has only coached on the East Coast, with positions at Johns Hopkins, Holy Cross, and James Madison. While he has recruited and delivered results at all those schools, recruiting on the West Coast presents an entirely different challenge, which has raised some concerns among fans.

In his introductory press conference, Chesney addressed those concerns. He noted that, although in today's era of college football, geographic recruiting areas no longer hold the same weight they used to, he still intends to make UCLA the top program for in-state recruits.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think now, obviously, the geographic lines are a little bit skewed at this moment, just because of the way recruiting works this day and age,” Chesney said. "But ultimately, we have to be the premier program in this state. There’s zero doubt about it. I have a much better understanding over the last few months of exactly what it’s going to take."

Chesney went on to say that while he may not have expierence in recruiting West Coast talent, he intends to hire a staff who understands the recruiting area surrounding UCLA and the players in it.

Holy Cross head coach Bob Chesney runs onto the field with the team for their homecoming game versus Colgate University on Saturday September 23, 2023 at Fitton Field in Worcester. | Photo/Alan Arsenault / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I think we’ve got to make sure, as we begin our hiring process, that we make sure there’s people that have deep ties here to the West Coast that certainly understand the players within this environment, understand the areas, and understand the power players within it," Chesney said.

Being able to bring in the elite in-state talent that California has to offer is crucial for UCLA's success as a football program. While Chesney may not be the most well-versed coach in that area, it's clear that he has a plan to ensure the Bruins compete with every school for the best talent in and around Westwood.

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.