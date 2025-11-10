Breaking Down UCLA’s 28‑21 Defeat by Nebraska
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we take a look at the biggest takeaways from UCLA's 28-21 loss to Nebraska.
To watch today's episode. view below
Three Bold Observations From UCLA's Crushing Loss to Nebraska
The UCLA Bruins (3-6, 3-3 Big Ten) were no match to Nebraska's newfound one-two punch of true freshman quarterback TJ Lateef and running back Emmett Johnson in a comeback-cut-short, 28-21.
Lateef started his first career college football game in lieu of Huskers star quarterback Dylan Raiola, who is out for the remainder of the season with a broken fibula.
The true freshman is a Southern California native and starred in his homecoming. Lateef finished 13-for-15 for 205 yards and three touchdowns, which was good for a 267.5 passer rating. UCLA's defense had no answer for Lateef and star running back Emmett Johnson, who posted 129 ground yards and three total touchdowns.
UCLA needed this win if it wanted any chance (although slim) at attaining bowl game eligibility. Sitting one loss away from matching last season's loss total, the Bruins have a gauntlet schedule ahead, which includes No. 1 Ohio State, No. 19 USC and No. 23 Washington.
With that being said, let's get into our weekly three bold observations from the Bruins' loss.
1. Someone Help Nico
Saturday night was the first time Nico Iamaleava had a complete game from start to finish and UCLA wasn't able to fully capitalize.
Between scrambling outside of the pocket to extend plays and find an open Bruins receiver, and turning improbable second and third-and-long's into first downs with his legs, Iamaleava was in hero mode.
The redshirt sophomore finished passing 17-for-25 for 191 yards and two touchdowns, but shined when he had to scramble, rushing for 86 yards on 15 carries, each more important than the last.
One of Iamaleava's most complete games of the season ended in a loss. Someone else needs to step up offensively.
2. Nebraska Reinforces UCLA's Longtime Defensive Crutch
Containing the edges. It's something UCLA hasn't been able to do all season. Lateef and Johnson sparked excruciating memories of Devon Dampier's abuse of the Bruins' defense in Week 1 of the season.
UCLA simply doesn't have an edge presence on its defensive line. It was a concern going into the season and it's proven futile all year.
Lateef was able to extend plays and scramble easily as soon as he felt pressure all night. Johnson.. well, Johnson was able to do whatever he wanted and got into the second level of the Bruins' defense on seemingly every carry. It's a huge issue, and one that may be too late for UCLA to address this season.
3. Bowl Game Hopes Almost Entirely Dead
Going into Saturday night, there was a microscopic chance at UCLA being able to compete for bowl game eligibility. The odds may have been insurmountable, but there was hope.
As Magneto famously coined (sorry for this), "The dream is dead."
Although the Bruins aren't officially out of the running, the chances of winning each of their last three games may as well be zero. UCLA goes on the road against No. 1 Ohio State, hosts No. 23 (not for much longer) Washington, and goes on the road against No. 19 USC to close out the season.
If Tim Skipper pulls this off, throw his hat in the LSU lottery.