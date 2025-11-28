Breaking Down the Football History UCLA vs USC Has
The rivalry between UCLA and USC is one of college football's most storied and celebrated traditions. On Nov 29, 2025, the Bruins and Trojans will face off for the 95th time in this legendary crosstown clash.
This matchup means more than just bragging rights; it represents decades of competition, memorable moments, and the intense pride of two universities sharing the same city. Understanding this history gives Bruin Nation a deeper appreciation for what's at stake.
The Upcoming Battle: Saturday's Showdown
UCLA (3-8) will travel to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to face off against the No. 17-ranked USC Trojans (8-3) on Saturday, Nov 29, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast nationally on NBC.
This rivalry clash represents an opportunity for the Bruins to end their season on a positive note, though USC enters as a significant 21.5-point favorite. For UCLA interim head coach Tim Skipper, this game embodies what he told his team: "the next game is the biggest game," and Saturday's encounter carries special weight as the final opportunity of the regular season.
The stakes extend beyond typical rivalry pride. UCLA currently sits with a 3-8 record, desperately seeking to avoid a nine-loss season and a potential four-game losing streak. Despite the challenges UCLA has faced this season, Skipper emphasized that his team remains focused on execution. "Every single game has its own history, its own identity," Skipper stated.
This philosophy resonates with Bruins fans hoping their team can pull off an upset against their crosstown rivals.
The All-Time Series: Dominance and Drama
Since the series began in 1929, USC has held the edge in this historic rivalry with 53 wins to UCLA's 34, plus seven ties.
However, UCLA has experienced periods of sustained success. The Bruins dominated USC from 1991 to 1998, winning eight consecutive games, the longest winning streak either team has ever achieved in this matchup.
Those victories remain among the sweetest memories for Bruin Nation. The most recent game told another USC success story. Last November, the Trojans defeated UCLA 19-13 in Pasadena, extending their dominance in recent years.
USC head coach Lincoln Riley is now 2-1 in rivalry games with UCLA during his tenure with the Trojans.
Unforgettable Moments and Records
College football history holds some remarkable UCLA-USC matchups that define this rivalry. The largest margin of victory belongs to UCLA, which recorded a stunning 39-0 shutout win on Nov 25, 1950.
That dominant performance represents the pinnacle of Bruin football excellence against their crosstown foes. On the flip side, USC's most memorable blowout came on Sept 28, 1929, when the Trojans defeated UCLA 76-0 in their first-ever meeting, a reminder of how dominant USC was in the rivalry's early years.
Perhaps the most thrilling game came on November 21, 1992, when UCLA won 38-37 in the Rose Bowl, claiming the smallest margin of victory in the series history.
