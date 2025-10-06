AP Top 25 Shakeup: UCLA Causes Ranking Madness
The UCLA Bruins (1-4, 1-1 Big Ten) were one of the biggest winners of the college football weekend for their stunning 42-37 win over No. 7 Penn State.
Tim Skipper and UCLA's improbable win over the Nittany Lions caused some of the wildest shakeups we've seen in the AP Top 25 polls thus far. Despite a miraculous win, the Bruins still have a gauntlet of a schedule ahead of them.
Let's check out the remaining ranked opponents that lie ahead in the updated Top 25 polls.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (No Change)
The No. 1 team in the nation continues to dominate as the Buckeyes handed out a 42-3 shellacking to Minnesota this week. Since its season-opening win against Texas, Ohio State has cruised through a light schedule. The Buckeyes face another test next week, going on the road against No. 17 Illinois.
7. Indiana Hoosiers (Up 1)
The Hoosiers had a bye this week to " cool off" after their tremendous start. Despite not playing, Indiana still moved up a spot in the updated AP Top 25 from No. 8 to No. 7 in the nation after Penn State fell out of the rankings altogether. Indiana marks the start of UCLA's toughest stretch of the season.
Others Receiving Votes
28. Penn State (97 votes)
The Nittany Lions had the biggest drop of the college football season, going down 21 spots from No. 7 in the nation to 28th, according to the number of votes they received. Unless James Franklin can turn this abysmal start to conference play around, Penn State may fall even further.
30. Nebraska Cornhuskers (60 votes)
Nebraska bounced back from a loss against No. 21 Michigan two weeks ago and came out of its bye week to defeat Michigan State, 38-27. The Cornhuskers have a pretty favorable schedule before taking on the Bruins in Week 11, a matchup where ESPN gives the Bruins an 18.0% chance to win.
31. USC Trojans (46 votes)
The Bruins' crosstown rivals had a bye this week. USC has a pretty daunting couple of weeks ahead of it, hosting No. 15 Michigan this week and going on the road against No. 16 Notre Dame the next week. The Trojans and UCLA can be vastly different teams by the time they match up in the final game of the season.
35. Washington Huskies (10 votes)
After finishing an improbable comeback against Maryland, the Huskies find themselves getting votes. Washington bounced back from a loss to the Buckeyes by storming back from down 20 against a red-hot Maryland team, defeating the Terrapins 24-20. The Huskies were yet another team projected to be worse than the Bruins entering the season that turned out to be much better. There's still a ton of season left before they match up in Week 13.
