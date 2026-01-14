3 Bruins Who Need to Step Up vs Penn State

The Bruins are hoping to extend their win streak to two games against Penn State, however, it will take a few significant performances.

UCLA has really struggled this season, losing five of their first 16 games. While this record would be considered good for a lot of team, the Bruins know they are not playing to the Westwood standard. To get there it starts with a statement win against Penn State, in addition to some notable outings from the Bruins.

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts to making a basket against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau , like the Bruins as a whole have struggled. However, Bilodeau's struggles have been the driving force in the Bruins 1-2 three-game stretch. As UCLA's leading scoring this is simply inexcusable, especially with Skyy Clark sidelined with injury.

In the last three games for Bilodeau, he is averaging a rough 12 points, down from the 17.5 he is averaging this season. To put this drop in production in context, in the three games before Bilodeau was averaging 25 points per game. We need to see this version of Bilodeau against Penn State.

Trent Perry | G

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after a basket in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Trent Perry has been the heart-and-soul of the Bruins offense, when he has played. Coming off the bench this season, Perry is averaging 10.3 points per game. If Perry played 30 minutes per game, his average points would go up to 19.5 per game, making him the leading scorer of the Bruins.

Even if Skyy Clark is unavailable against Penn State, Perry must maximize his minutes—whether in the starting lineup or off the bench. Perry has proved to be the most consistent scorers for the Bruins, and that effort will be needed against Penn State.

Donovan Dent | G

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) handles the ball in the first half against the UC Riverside Highlanders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Like Trent Perry, Donovan Dent will play a massive role in the Bruins' offensive capabilities this game. While Dent has not been a very imposing scorer this season, his playmaking has allowed the Bruins to score the most points per game ever in the Mick Cronin era.

While it would be nice to see 20-plus from him against Penn State, we can really only ask for effective facilitating, while limiting turnovers. If Dent can accomplish this, the Bruins should have no issues against Penn State. Still, it would be nice to see a good scoring night.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after a play in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins should be able to pick up a win here, but mentioned previously it will ultimately come down to how well the Bruins perform at an individual level.

