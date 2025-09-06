Week 2 Primer: UCLA's History vs. UNLV
Saturday has arrived once again and the UCLA Bruins (0-1, 0-0 Big Ten) are looking to overcome a brutal Week 1 loss by turning it around against Dan Mullen and his UNLV Rebels (2-0, 0-0 Mountain West).
As is tradition every week, let's look back on the history of this matchup and how the two teams have played each other in the past.
The History
UCLA and UNLV have only matched up two other times historically. The Bruins are 2-0 all time against the Rebels and last matched up in 2016 when they won 42-21 in Pasadena. Their first clash was a year prior in Las Vegas, where the Bruins won 37-3.
Both programs have endured a ton of change since their first two matchups a decade ago. DeShaun Foster's Bruins go into the game slightly favored over Mullen's Rebels.
The Last Matchup
Former Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen and running back Soso Jamabo starred in UCLA's 42-21 win over the Rebels in 2016.
Rosen threw for 267 yards and one touchdown, completing 23 of his 38 passing attempts all game. He also got into the end zone on the ground. Jamabo rushed for three touchdowns and 90 yards on 11 carries, good for an average of 8.2 yards per carry. UCLA's Randall Goforth came away with two interceptions on the night for 49 yards.
Despite what the score entails, it was a pretty competitive game. A three-touchdown second quarter for UCLA ultimately made the difference. Just as well as Rebels quarterback Johnny Stanton completing 39.2% (11-of-28) of his passes.
The Bruins came out the game with 499 total offensive yards on 79 plays. They passed for 280 yards and rushed for 219 yards on the road to victory.
Present-day UCLA will be relying heavily on star quarterback Nico Iamaleava to lead them to victory after a rough Bruins debut against Utah.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.