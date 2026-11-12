Bruin Nation Reacts to UCLA’s Obliteration of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

It was an ugly night for Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Bruins absolutely dominated the Golden Lions 106-37, and fans all over the internet had to weigh in on UCLA’s electric performance Wednesday night.

Defense Is Phenomenal

This defense is not real — Ethan (@ESabro3) November 12, 2026

We knew before this game that UCLA’s defense was legitimately one of the best in the country, but if this performance doesn’t prove it, I don’t know what will.

For the second straight game, Arkansas-Pine Bluff's opponent made more free throws in the 1st half than they scored points.#UCLA — Nicholas Nathanson (@nicholasj232) November 12, 2026

Was Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s offense good? No. Was it still an impressive performance from the Bruins defense? In my eyes, absolutely. The Bruins defense forced turnovers at an alarming rate, and made sure to keep their foot on the gas for the duration of the first half.

With a team whose identity is based on defensive ability, they certainly proved that Wednesday night.

Joe Philon Is Legit

Joe Philon is everywhere. Covers the entire court defensively like it's nothing. — Kris Johnson (@krisjohnsonlive) November 12, 2026

We’ve been talking about the impressive ability of Joe Philon from week to week, and many fans on the internet seem to be in agreement after watching him against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Philon once again put up double-digit points on the offensive end, while adding 3 steals on the defensive end.

The length stands out at every position, but Joe Philon in particular is getting his hands on EVERYTHING https://t.co/NuGwoG1m5P — Sidelines - UCLA Nation (@SSN_UCLANation) November 12, 2026

Philon is a player whose minutes could greatly increase as the season goes on, as he gives this team production on both ends of the court while bringing juice to the court coming off the bench.

Trent Perry Growing In His Role

Trent Perry was exceptional in my eyes against the Golden Lions. He fully leaned into his role as a distributor for the first game of the season and delivered a fantastic performance.

Trent Perry has 11 points and 11 assists so far.



He has impressed so far in his game facilitation despite the new role. — Connor David Dullinger (@CDullyDB) November 12, 2026

Perry had his first career double-double with 11 points and 11 assists, and played an efficient game overall in every phase. Perry seems to be a guy who will continue to get better as the season goes on, and you can tell that fans are beginning to notice the ability he has as this team’s starting point guard. Perry also excelled defensively, as did many other Bruins, with 2 steals on the defensive side of the floor.

Jaylen Petty Getting Love

Petty once again put on a great show on the offensive front , shooting 50% from the floor, going 6-for-12 with 16 points on the night. While Petty was brought in to be efficient as a scorer, particularly from deep, he’s shown major promise as a defender as well.

Jaylen Petty is very good. He’s got 14 on 3-7 from three. Bruins rolling 42-7 — Sidelines - UCLA Nation (@SSN_UCLANation) November 12, 2026

Jaylen Petty has been an underrated defender so far.



He just left his man to pick a guys pocket from the weak side.



Takes and it goes coast-to-coast for an easy two. — Connor David Dullinger (@CDullyDB) November 12, 2026

Fans have noticed Petty’s defensive ability, as he ended the night with 3 steals and looked solid in perimeter coverage.