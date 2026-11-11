4 Players to Watch for UCLA vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

UCLA is off to a hot start behind wins over then-No. 5 Arizona and North Florida in their home opener.

So far, UCLA has displayed both a highly competent offense and a premier defense under Mick Cronin. As we head into their third matchup of the season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, here are the four players to watch in Wednesday's contest.

Nikola Kusturica

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Nikola Kusturica (17) dunks in the first half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The obvious headliner is none other than Nikola Kusturica , as he is coming off an electric, and efficient, 29-point performance against North Florida. In the game against the Ospreys, Kusturica looked like one of the best players in the country, let alone among freshmen.

He has quickly established himself as not only an offensive weapon, but one of the best defenders in college basketball. He will continue to be one of the most exciting players to watch in the sport this season, as he combines an elite scoring ability, versatility, and defensive prowess that makes him an all-around superstar.

Another strong performance against Kusturica could continue to elevate the hype and remove any doubt among college basketball fans.

Joe Philon

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Joe Philon III (7) dunks over North Florida Ospreys guard Jr. Bartelus (13) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot of the freshman attention has gone to Kusturica, and rightfully so, but Joe Philon has been exceptional for the Bruins so far as well.

Against North Florida, Philon had 17 points and five steals and brings an infectious defensive energy to the court for UCLA every time he steps on it. His development for this team could be one of the most important storylines to watch as the season goes on.

Sergej Macura

Sergei Macura has done an excellent job in the limited minutes he's received off the bench. With UCLA's frontcourt health still in question, I would love to see another exceptional performance from Macura, as he provides the Bruins with relief that they have a deep bench that can provide substantial minutes at any point during the season.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sergej MacUra (12) and forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) on the court in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylen Petty

Jaylen Petty was brought to UCLA to give this team an offensive punch, and against North Florida, he did just that.

His scoring production through UCLA's first games has been solid, and his ability to contribute alongside players like Kusturica and Trent Perry has made him an excellent addition to UCLA's system.

Petty has not only provided scoring ability, but also crucial help on the glass and as a distributor for the Bruins' offense. As the season goes on, I would love to see consistency from Petty rather than relying on scattered, major-performing games.