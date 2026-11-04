UCLA Report Card vs. Arizona: Who Starred and Who Bombed

The report cards are in for the nine Bruins who saw the court against Arizona, and the consensus remains positive surrounding the beginning of UCLA’s season.

Trent Perry: B+

Even though it wasn't his best shooting night, I thought Trent Perry did a favorable job of leading this UCLA offense. He shot 4-of-12 from the field and went 2-for-4 from beyond the arc, but led the team in scoring with 21 points, despite only playing 25 minutes, a mark that surprised many fans.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perry was also reliable as a playmaker, as he put up 5 assists in the contest to take down Arizona. Where Perry was most effective, though, was in the late-game situation the Bruins found themselves in, as he went a perfect 11-for-11 from the free-throw line to close out the win.

Jaylen Petty: A

Jaylen Petty started out hot, going 3-for-3 from three-point range before eventually cooling off in the second half. It wasn't a very efficient game for any Bruin, and Petty is no exception to that, as he went 4-for-11 from the field.

However, Petty was effective as more than just a scorer in this game, as he provided major help on the glass, coming down with 7 rebounds, 6 of them being defensive. Petty also led the team in assists, proving that he has the capabilities to take over some of the responsibility at point guard when Perry is off the floor.

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) dribbles the ball during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nikola Kusturica: B

The potential is very visible with Nikola Kusturica, and there will be many games this season where he will dominate. It wasn't his best shooting night as he shot 3-of-11 from the field, including a 0-for-5 stretch from deep. While he wasn't as effective on the offensive end, the defensive end is where he provided most of his value in this game.

He ended up with 3 blocks and 2 steals as he used his length and size to be one of the best defenders on the court.

Eric Dailey Jr.: C+

Eric Dailey Jr. was not afraid to shoot the ball, and he scored 13 points, going 6-of-16 from the field. It was a rough night from three, as he went 0-for-5, but he managed to lead UCLA in rebounding and propel them to win the rebounding battle over Arizona by a single board. You won't see many nights where Eric Dailey Jr. will shoot that inefficiently, so I don't believe there's anything to worry about for now.

Xavier Booker: B-

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a bit of a quiet night for Xavier Booker as he only played 13 minutes in the matchup, much lower than any of the other four starters. He scored 8 points on 3-for-5 shooting, with only 3 rebounds total, a number that you would certainly love to see go up, but it's difficult to get in rhythm playing so few minutes comparatively.

Azavier Robinson: B-

Azavier Robinson played the most minutes of the non-starters, but had little visible impact in the box score. Robinson still profiles as a very capable perimeter defender, and he showed that all night, though it won't show up as numbers on the box score. He ended up with a block and a steal, as well as 4 points, with two of them coming by way of the free-throw line.

Sergej Macura: A

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) strips the ball from Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sergej Macura was crucial in UCLA's win over Arizona, as he filled in for the injured Filip Jovic. Macura put up 7 points on 13 minutes, shot 50% from the field, and grabbed two crucial rebounds that allowed the Bruins to pull away with the win.

Joe Philon: A

Freshman Joe Philon wasn't as involved as I would have imagined, with only 12 minutes total in the game, the second lowest of any Bruin on the night. He shot perfectly from the field, going three for three with 7 points and 4 rebounds, thus highlighting his ability to win in multiple areas on the floor.

Brandon Williams: C-

Brandon Williams got some impactful minutes on the floor, primarily on defense, as it wasn't the most efficient night offensively for him either. He shot 1-for-5 from the field and 0-for-2 from three-point range, but was able to help out in the rebounding battle, grabbing 3 rebounds. He did hurt the Bruins with his four personal fouls in 11 minutes, an area that will need to be tightened up as the season goes on.