The Bruin With the Most to Prove This Season

Gabriela Jaquez has really proven to be one of the most dominant Bruins this season. Can she sustain this impact?

The leading scorer for the Bruins, Gabriela Jaquez, has had a very good season to this point. However, she has shown a hint of inconsistency that could impact her role moving forward. Especially, with Sienna Betts on the horizon.

Why She Still Has Plenty to Prove

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) drives past Oregon Ducks guard Sofia Bell (3) and guard Astera Tuhina (0) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When you think of UCLA playmakers, plenty of names pop up, obviously Lauren Betts, then Kiki Rice, Gianna Kneepkens, and Charlisee Leger-Walker. The main point is that Jaquez is not the typical player you think about when you think of the Bruins.

However, Jaquez has been balling this season, averaging 14.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting a spectacular 54.5% from the field. The only issue is her inconsistency, which, to be fair, is fairly inconsistent in itself.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) is defended by Oregon Ducks guard Janiyah Williams (22) and guard Katie Fiso (2) as she drives to the basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

She really shined two games ago against No. 14 Tennessee where she put up 29 points, three rebounds, and three assists, while shooting an amazing 71.4%. There are always two sides to the coin; against Texas and Southern, she combined for just 10 points. Recently, against Oregon, just eight.

Her Role Moving Forward

Oct 8, 2025; Rosemont, Illinois, USA; UCLA Head Coach Cori Close speaks during Big Ten Women’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

The biggest news for the Bruins as of late is the expected return of Sienna Betts , the No. 2 prospect in the country coming out of high school and the younger sister of Lauren Betts. Her return directly impacts Gabriela Jaquez, as the two play similar roles and occupy many of the same areas on the floor

Betts was an elite scorer and rebounder in high school — areas where Jaquez has also shown flashes. While it’s unlikely Betts will immediately replicate her high school production at the college level, if she can make a significant impact early, Jaquez could easily lose out on valuable minutes

Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez during press conference at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The overlap in their skill sets means any rapid progress from Betts puts real pressure on Jaquez to elevate her play and hold onto her role in the rotation. After a pretty shady performance against Oregon, the stakes have become much higher for Jaquez moving forward.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts during first quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This is a great problem for Cori Close to have, but Jaquez may feel differently. As exciting as Sienna Betts’ potential return is, it also raises the stakes for Jaquez, who will now have to deliver her best basketball to prove she deserves her role.

Competition like this can either shake a player or elevate them — and how Jaquez responds will say a lot about her future impact on this Bruins team

Mar 28, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) shoots against Ole Miss Rebels guard KK Deans (1) during the second half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW