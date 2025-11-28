UCLA’s Devastating Loss to Texas: What Went Wrong
UCLA fell to No. 4 Texas in a game that, from the opening tip, made it clear the Bruins were outmatched.
After the first quarter, the Bruins would go down 20-10. In the second quarter, the Longhorns would extend their lead to 20, making the game 45-25 at the half. The Bruins would slowly chip away in the second half; however, the deficit was just too big to overcome, losing 76-65.
Numbers From The Game
The Bruins finished with a 32–30 edge on the glass and were slightly more efficient from the field, shooting 47% compared to Texas’s 44%. The Longhorns, however, drew more contact, attempting two more free throws than UCLA.
The biggest difference — and the primary reason UCLA left Las Vegas with its first loss — was the turnover battle. The Bruins committed a staggering 20 turnovers compared to just 10 from Texas. Charlisse Leger-Walker struggled to take care of the ball, finishing with a UCLA-high six turnovers.
UCLA’s top performers were Kiki Rice, who finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Gianna Kneepkens, who also scored 17 points to go along with two rebounds and two assists.
Texas’ tandem of Madison Booker and Rori Harmon delivered standout performances. Booker posted 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Harmon erupted for a season-high 26 points, adding three rebounds and five assists.
What Needs to Change?
The Bruins started sluggish in this one, and a team ranked No. 3 in the nation should never find itself trailing by 20 at halftime. While UCLA showed improvement after the break, the early hole proved too deep. Moving forward, establishing a strong start has to become a priority.
It is unfair to put the entire blame for the outcome on individual players. However, Lauren Betts and Gabriela Jaquez really needed to step up during this game. Betts, with just eight points on 37 minutes, and Jaquez, with four points on 30 minutes, did not do the Bruins any favors.
In the game preview, I stressed how crucial winning the rebounding battle would be for UCLA. While the Bruins did finish with a slight overall edge on the glass, the margin wasn’t significant. More importantly, they lost the offensive rebounding battle — a factor that proved costly down the stretch.
The biggest driver in their downfall was the lack of ball security. The Bruins had a -10 turnover margin, with only nine of those being forced by the Longhorns. This is something the Bruins desperately need to address.
The Bruins' next test will come against No. 14 Tennessee, in a game the Bruins should be able to bounce back in.
