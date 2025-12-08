Key Takeaways from Cori Close’s Postgame Press Conference

UCLA was able to thwart Oregon 80-59, here is what Cori Close had to say following the big win.

The Bruins played ok in this one; it was clear that they were still far from their best. However, they were still able to beat a 10-0 Oregon team by 21 points. Here is everything Cori Close had to say about the team:

Preparing Lauren Betts for the Matchup

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) drives past Oregon Ducks forward Sarah Rambus (23) for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It's been clear that Lauren Betts has had a tough season so far. She has constantly been double-teamed, and it's been hard for her to find open shots. However, in this game, she really exploded, scoring 24 points as well as grabbing 14 boards.

I watched film with Lauren this morning and watching her put some things into practice that we looked at in film. All the things I celebrate as a coach is those growth areas when you're transferring something we're really focusing on. I will also give the team credit that we've really focused on getting paint touches off the post. And I thought we did a much better job today finding touches for Lauren specifically. Cori Close

Cori Close on Lena Bilic's Performance

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Amanda Muse (33) and guard Lena Bilic (9) defend Oregon Ducks forward Mia Jacobs (1) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Lena Bilic has really started to find her groove, especially in this game, where she was able to score 13 points as well as grabbing three rebounds off the bench. Cori Close had high praise for the freshman who is still finding her footing in a very talents roster.

She's got some things that are really hard to teach. So she's got a nose for just how to get her feet set for a shot. She's got a nose for how to get her eyes up on the basket. You know, where her shots are going to come from. You know, most freshmen are really timid to shoot. And sometimes they hesitate, and therefore they turn it over more. We love it about Lena is that she's going to shoot it before she turns it over Cori Close on Lena Bilic

Crucial Sienna Betts Update

Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close at press conference at the Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As it stands, there’s a strong chance Sienna Betts could suit up for UCLA’s next game against Cal Poly. The incoming freshman hasn’t played this season due to injury, but her return would instantly make the Bruins even more dangerous.

Yeah, I think were really hopeful that were getting close. You never know, because her return to play requires no hitches, right? But I'm hopeful. And obviously, it was somewhat of a marketing ploy for people to get excited about that. But I'm being honest in the fact that my hope is that she's going to be able to get some minutes against Cal Poly. I'm not giving you a guarantee. Cori Close on Sienna Betts' status

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close talks to an official during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There’s plenty to be excited about if you’re a Bruins fan. The future looks bright — especially with the possibility of Sienna Betts joining the mix soon.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.