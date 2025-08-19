Analyst Ranks UCLA Among All 136 CFB Teams
The 2025 college football season is just over a week away and team rankings are finally coming into place.
The Athletic's Chris Vannini released an overall ranking of all 136 college football teams entering the season and has the UCLA Bruins ranked as the 66th team in the nation.
"The Bruins never gave up on last season, but how will their overhauled roster led by Nico Iamaleava buy in?" Vannini wrote.
Some fans may think it's low, but Vannini also explained himself in the rankings, "Some reminders: First, yes, this is a subjective exercise. I look at analytical rankings and take them into account, but what follows is just my opinion. As the season continues, I adjust based on whom teams have played and whom they’ve beaten. The preseason rankings are just an educated guess, and I don’t hold on to them. They’ll change, sometimes rapidly, as results come in, but it usually takes a few weeks for everyone to get enough data points to form strong conclusions.
"I also hold myself accountable at the end. Each year’s final rankings also include the preseason ranking. I started Ohio State at No. 1 last year, and the Buckeyes won it all. Congrats to me. I also had Arizona State at preseason No. 89 and Indiana at No. 81. Anything is possible in this beautifully dumb sport we all love."
The Athletic Touts Iamaleava as One Of CFB's Most Interesting People
Nico Iamaleava has been one of the hottest topics of conversation since shaking the college football landscape by leaving Tennessee and going to Westwood. Those eyes will only multiply once the season starts.
In fact, The Athletic's Joe Rexrode released a list of the 20 most interesting college football people for the 2025 season, and Iamaleava made the cut, along with the likes of Arch Manning, Bill Belichick and even Jon Gruden.
Here's what Rexrode had to say about Iamaleava and why he is one of the most interesting quarterbacks in the sport this season:
"He’s been one of the most-watched players in the sport since the groundbreaking NIL deal that brought him to Tennessee. His first full season on the field was pretty good, not great, but then he didn’t have much great around him either. So whether Iamaleava’s camp was complaining more about a pay raise or about offensive roster support after the season, they handled things terribly, and he ended up in a worse situation. Of course, if his loss proves UCLA’s gain and he can give a jolt of life to a sluggish program while looking more like the NFL prospect he’s supposed to be, Iamaleavawill have Vol Twitter reeling."
