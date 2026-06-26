2 Coaches Who Hold Key to UCLA Football's 2026 Success

UCLA has an almost entirely new coaching staff leading its football program into 2026. The hiring of head coach Bob Chesney has brought a sudden change in the culture and an uptick in positivity as the offseason progresses.

However, two other coaches on the staff may be more critical to the story of the 2026 UCLA football season and have the most significant impacts on the team's success: offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy and offensive line coach/run game coordinator Chris Smith.

UCLA's Offensive Struggles

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The UCLA offense has been abysmal since joining the Big Ten, averaging just 18.42 points per game under the previous coaching staff. During that time, it struggled to find consistent playmakers and an identity, resulting in a floundering product on the field.

If UCLA hopes to return to being a competitive program in the Big Ten, it needs to improve its offensive output and production almost instantly, and this staff may be equipped to do that with its impressive track record.

Why Kennedy and Smith Matter So Much

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Both Dean Kennedy and Chris Smith are carryovers from Chesney's James Madison coaching staff and served in the same capacities for the Dukes as they reached new heights and made it to the College Football Playoff.

Kennedy's addition can benefit the Bruins in many ways. For one, he has a background as a quarterback coach and developer, which happens to be the position held by UCLA's best offensive player. He also has a history of getting the most out of the personnel he has, and his units have routinely put high point totals on the board.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Hall Schmidt (65) defends against defensive lineman Sahir West (15) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Smith has a long history with Chesney, including some experience as an offensive coordinator. He also briefly served as an offensive line coach in the NFL, which should help him greatly as he aims to develop the Bruins in the trenches.

UCLA struggled mightily in pass protection, which should be a priority area for improvement with the potential of starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, but also had a below-average running game. Adding a coach with Smith's experience in designing rushing attacks that have consistently ranked among the best in the country, in addition to the toughness he can instill in the line as it continues to develop, can be a huge benefit for UCLA as it aims to compete in the Big Ten.

It's the exact kind of attitude and schematic change it needs.