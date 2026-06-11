Pressure on Chesney To Exceed UCLA Preseason Expectations

The UCLA Bruins have been slowly making gains as a program this offseason, and their efforts are being recognized on a national level.

The Bruins have been lackluster since joining the Big Ten, to say the least. They’ve gone just 8-16 in their two seasons in the conference, and last season managed a poor 3-9 record. After getting out to a 0-3 start, the Bruins fired head coach DeShaun Foster, and their season was already largely lost.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

UCLA Hires Bob Chesney

After firing Foster, the Bruins needed to find their next head coach to lead the charge. They landed on Bob Chesney, who knows a thing or two about turning around a program in a hurry. At James Madison, he made their transition from FCS to FBS as seamless as possible, going 21-6 in his two seasons with the team and helping the Dukes reach the College Football Playoff in 2025 after a 12-2 season that included a Sun Belt title.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, Chesney is in Westwood, looking to jumpstart what some expect will be a quick turnaround similar to JMU’s rise. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg projects the Bruins as the 45th-best Power Conference team heading into next season.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Rittenberg’s Thoughts

“Chesney and his staff have been impressive early on in Westwood, making some immediate portal gains but also in recruiting, where they have added six SC Next 300 prospects for the 2027 class," Rittenberg said.

"The coaches brought over several of their top players from James Madison, including West and star running back Wayne Knight, and added notable Power 4 transfers on defense such as linebacker Sammy Omosigho (Oklahoma) and safety Tao Johnson (Utah), and intriguing young playmakers like wide receiver Aidan Mizell (Florida)."

"UCLA absorbed some hits during the coaching transition, both with rostered players and committed recruits, losing several defensive starters to Power 4 team."

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This ranking feels fair for the Bruins heading into next season. For now, the Bruins are largely a question mark, and all of the optimism — and pessimism — surrounding the program is purely hypothetical, and no one will truly know what this team’s ceiling is until the season begins.

It wouldn’t make sense to rank the Bruins any higher, either, as they haven’t proven they belong amongst the best teams in the Power Conferences since joining the Big Ten, and there isn’t much to suggest that UCLA will be a contender next season, even if they do improve substantially.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The pressure will be on Chesney to get UCLA moving in the right direction in 2026. While many are optimistic right now, it doesn’t take much — such as an 0-3 start or similar — for things to quickly derail despite all the good vibes around the program right now, only time will tell.