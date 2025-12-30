What UCLA Fans Should Expect From New OC Dean Kennedy

We knew it was going to happen, but UCLA has officially announced its new coordinators. Head coach Bob Chesney has brought more of that James Madison feel to Pasadena, as defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler and offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy will lead both sides of the ball in 2026.

Chesney had already brought in several of his former JMU staff, but the main positions on his staff have now been filled.

After the struggles of 2025 on offense, Bruins fans need something to get excited about. In comes Kennedy, who orchestrated a Dukes offense that finished fourth in the nation in offensive yards through 14 games. Can he bring that electricity to UCLA?

What Does Bob Chesney's New OC Bring to UCLA?

September 20, 2025: James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney before the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the James Madison Dukes and the Liberty Flames at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Bob Chesney has worked alongside Dean Kennedy for the last four seasons at the Division I level, two of those at James Madison. He knows exactly what he can bring to the Power 5 level in the Big Ten.

After a mediocre first season with the Dukes, Kennedy's offense exploded in 2025. That came predominantly from the ground game, which had the third-most rushing yards this past season. Running back Wayne Knight has acquired most of those yards.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite being just 5-foot-7, Kennedy was not shy about putting himself in a high percentage of snaps. 207 rushing attempts in 14 games alongside 40 receptions, he is a playmaker. The positive news is that UCLA has a chance to get him to transfer in, which could improve the Bruins' ground game

If he does, expect the running game to be a big focus alongside quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who was the Bruins' leading rusher last season. Expect plenty of play-action, with Iamaleava and running backs. Also expect to see the running back getting open, causing problems for zonal defenses.

November 29, 2025 Los Angeles, CA.UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs in action in the second quarter during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The James Madison offense ran plenty of zone reads, gap schemes, and RPOs, with the ground game being 55% of the offense in 2025. Past UCLA teams have operated similarly, but having the players to do so is crucial. Most of the JMU offense is set to enter the portal, so it would not be a surprise to see most of them follow their coaches.

When it comes to the receivers, Kennedy ran mostly a spread offense, which, in turn, helped the run game. It creates space for explosive plays, not only for the running back, but for the receivers.

It's a different offense than what Iamaleava played in last season, so spring camp and beyond are going to be very important. It's a positive that there is only one transfer portal, meaning the staff don't have to worry about losing what they bring in after January. It also means pressure to get those right offensive players in.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW